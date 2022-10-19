 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DANE COUNTY | ANNEXATION

After 20 years, Madison, Fitchburg ready to absorb town of Madison

Town of Madison - Carver Street

On Oct. 31, Carver Street off Fish Hatchery Road on the South Side will become part of the city of Madison when the town of Madison is dissolved and its properties are attached to the cities of Madison and Fitchburg. Madison has scheduled a final online public meeting for Thursday.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

In 12 days, on Oct. 31, the town of Madison will dissolve, the culmination of a plan the town and cities of Madison and Fitchburg agreed to in 2003.

Under the agreement, the cities of Madison and Fitchburg will absorb the town's fragmented pieces, fully taking over responsibility for property taxes, voting, safety, transit, parks, libraries, trash collection and more.

Among the changes, many town residents will likely pay higher property taxes due to more comprehensive services provided by the two cities, with owners seeing initial changes in municipal tax bills to be sent out in December.

Madison and Fitchburg police will assume coverage starting Tuesday, a week before the final attachments. Since Nov. 1, 2020, the city of Madison has provided fire, emergency medical and building inspection services to the town. 

Rev. Alex Gee talks about change happening in South Madison

There will be other immediate changes beyond routine services, as the cities have also assigned council districts, wards and zoning districts to town properties, with newly assigned polling places effective for the Nov. 8 election.

"We are looking forward to welcoming residents of the town into the city," Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. "City of Madison agencies have been working hard to prepare and are ready to provide high quality public services to our new residents."

"Our team developed a communications and outreach plan and were able to execute the plan without encountering any major challenges," Fitchburg City Administrator Chad Brecklin said.

Almost 20 years after a plan to divide the town was approved by all three municipalities, the cities now are taking final steps to take on about 6,236 residents and 502 acres of taxable property with an assessed value of about $469 million.

Madison will get the lion's share.

Several prominent or familiar features of the town also will change jurisdictions: Madison will get the Alliant Energy Center, residential areas adjacent to the UW Arboretum, commercial properties and several neighborhoods, and the modest Town Hall at 2120 Fish Hatchery Road. Fitchburg will gain the high-tech Novation office park, Zimbrick auto dealership and other properties.

Significantly, any expansion or improvements of the Alliant Energy Center by Dane County will happen under city of Madison land use regulations instead of the town's. 

Madison expects to spend nearly $5 million in capital and operating costs on the town properties it is absorbing, and Fitchburg is also making investments.

"It's kind of a bittersweet moment," said Jim Campbell, who moved to the town in 1977 and has served as its chairman since 1998. "I think a lot of people would like to continue with the town. People like small government. (But) I'm not hearing an awful lot. I think people have adjusted to it. I think we're coming in for a soft landing on this."

The city of Madison has scheduled a final online public meeting for current town residents centering on property taxes, addresses, elections, transit, libraries and parks for 6 p.m. Thursday. The meeting requires preregistration and information can be found at: go.madison.com/townmeeting.

The town, meanwhile, has scheduled an open house for residents, staff and well-wishers from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Town Hall. 

Property tax rise

For 2022, several factors will impact town property owners, Madison Assessor Michelle Drea said.

The town’s assessor did an “interim market update” this year, which means that property values were set, from the town's perspective, at full market value, Drea said. In prior years, the assessor chose to do “maintenance,” which keeps values at a more static rate. Also, the Town Board opted to use contingency funds last year to lower the tax burden for property owners, she said.

Meanwhile, the city tax rate has historically diverged from the town's, with the city's typically higher due to a broader array of services, Drea said.

"Choices by the town assessor, Town Board, and the divergence of the mill (tax) rate will likely mean an increase to taxes for town property owners," she said.

In 2023, the city will begin to confirm property data for town parcels, probably through a phased approach over the course of two years, Drea said.

"From my perspective, this is the kindest, while still statutorily supportable, strategy," she said. "Ultimately, this means that any impact from data collection and confirmation will impact values commencing Jan. 1, 2025."

Shifting services

While residents and businesses aren't moving, responsibilities are, with some changes long underway.

The city of Madison is already providing fire, emergency medical and building inspection services in the town. And on Tuesday, Madison and Fitchburg will start police coverage. On Oct. 31, all other responsibilities shift to the cities.

"Some things will not change at all, but there will be some noticeable changes, including new polling places and new elected officials," Rhodes-Conway said. "Moving forward, there will also be infrastructure improvements, and new resources available to families and businesses." 

Madison has assigned council districts, wards and zoning districts to town properties that will become effective at 11:59 p.m., Oct. 30, city urban planner Angela Puerta said. The areas will be represented in five different council districts — the 10th, 12th, 13th, 14th and 20th — with newly assigned wards and polling places.

"The city will be sending out welcome letters this week," she said.

The town's trash and recycling collection schedule will also change, Puerta said. For trash collection, residents will receive one tan cart that will be emptied once a week. For recycling collection, residents will receive one green cart that will be emptied once every other week.

There will be new street signs and pavement markings, and the Arboretum and Burr Oak neighborhoods will see new parking alterations, she said.

Former town residents will no longer interact with town of Madison staff, with the town of Madison sign at the Town Hall building removed right after Oct. 31. That property will no longer be used for customer service.

Madison's budget for 2022 includes eight new police officers and 10 firefighters. The Streets Division got four new positions and equipment related to refuse and recycling collection, and snow and ice removal. The Parks Division got funds for deferred maintenance. The Clerk's Office got support to establish polling places, run elections and offer assistance. And the Department of Civil Rights received funds for three "community connectors" positions to expand multilingual outreach.

More than 27% of the town's population coming to the city of Madison is Latino, compared to less than 7% of the city, and more than 13% is Black, almost double the city's percentage.

Rhodes-Conway's proposed operating budget for 2023 delivers another $191,617 in the City Attorney's Office and Police and Fire departments to support services to the town.

One of the major challenges has been to ensure that renter households, which make up 75% of the town's population, are getting the information they need, Puerta said. 

"In the last couple of years, four community navigators have walked all areas of the town that will be attached to the city of Madison to do direct outreach to residents," she said. "However, some apartment building managers have not allowed them to distribute informational material to their tenants."

In Fitchburg, the 2022 budget adds two police officers, one firefighter/inspector, an assistant public works director, one public works/park crew member, a social worker, a clerical position, an assessment technician and additional hours for an urban forester/naturalist.

More personnel are proposed for 2023, Brecklin said.

Fitchburg has conducted public information meetings and multiple outreach events during the summer, Brecklin said.

The cities have made an apportionment agreement on the town’s assets and liabilities and severance agreements with town employees. Fitchburg has also updated its boundaries and ward map through ordinances, rezoned properties and added a polling location in the Southdale neighborhood, he said.

Dissolving the town of Madison

Twenty years after getting final approval for the plan, the Town of Madison is dissolving.

Final public meeting

At Thursday's online meeting, Madison's sixth and final in a series of outreach sessions this year, attendees can ask about anything, but the session will focus on some key areas.

  • Property taxes. Town residents underwent assessment under the town's assessor in the spring and summer, and those assessments will be used for 2022 tax bills, with the lone change being a shift from the town's tax rate to a higher one in both cities.  
  • Addresses. Most properties in the town will keep their current address. But some properties will undergo a change due to having a non-conforming or non-uniform street address. In Fitchburg, addresses generally won’t change. Residents and businesses will continue to use existing ZIP codes and can continue to use Madison or now Fitchburg for their city.
  • November elections. Votes cast in the November elections will be administered and counted in the two cities. There will be no need to re-register, but residents should check polling places.
  • Transportation. Metro Transit service to the town won't change immediately. But service could be altered in the future based on ridership and available funding.
  • Parks. On the day of the attachment, the cities will begin maintaining assigned town parks. Residents could begin seeing improvements as soon as 2023.
