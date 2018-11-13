Infant mortality is the death of a child in its first year of life. Fetal mortality, sometimes called stillbirth, is defined by Wisconsin statute as the death of a fetus after 20 weeks or when it weights more than 350 grams.

The two are connected by their common risk factors and poor Wisconsin performance: according to a 2012 fetal infant mortality review of Dane County, a baby born to an African-American mother, compared to a white mother, is over twice as likely to die before turning 1 and four times as likely to be stillborn.