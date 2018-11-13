Rev. Marcus Allen, pastor at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Madison, believes churches don't just meet spiritual needs. When congregants go hungry, churches set up a food pantries. When kids aren’t doing well in school, they create after-school programs, he said.
And when infants born to black mothers die at twice or three times the rate of infants born to white mothers, they help bring awareness around safe sleeping practices for infants.
On Sunday, Nov. 18, over a dozen African-American churches in Dane County will participate in Safe Sleep Sabbath, where they will preach, pray and educate their congregants on the topic of safe sleeping practices for babies.
This is the fourth year of the Sunday awareness campaign, and the first year Dane County Executive Joe Parisi has declared Safe Sleep Sabbath Awareness Day throughout the county.
A Tuesday morning press conference highlighted the effort, which aims to bring awareness to the ABC’s of safe sleeping: the baby sleeping Alone, on their Back and in a Crib with no toys or blankets inside.
Infant mortality is the death of a child in their first year of life. Recent data from Public Health Madison & Dane County shows that in 2016, black mothers in Dane County were 2.8 times more likely than white women to have a child die in the first year of life.
Several known factors can contribute to an infant’s death, including birth defects, premature birth, second-hand smoke, toxic stress and unsafe sleeping conditions. A report from Public Health Madison & Dane County looking at data from 2014 to 2016 found 15 percent of infant deaths were sudden unexpected infant deaths.
Larry V. Jackson, pastor of True Worshipers Community Church, shared the story of his great nephew, a baby who died a few months ago due to unsafe sleeping practices on a camping trip.
“There’s a lot of pain and suffering that goes on when something like this happens … when a person doesn’t have the proper information about how to take care of these infants, anything can happen,” he said. “The mother and the father are still suffering. They still can’t get over it; their grief is still there.
Carola Gaines, an organizer of the effort, said she hopes efforts like this will eliminate infant deaths.
“We don’t want to have Sleep Sabbath continue for a lifetime,” Gaines said. “This is something we can stop.”
Gaines said she’s already seen the education work.
The first year of Safe Sleep Sabbath, Gaines said, a grandmother came in to Mount Zion church and said, “Oh no, you’re supposed to put the baby on their stomach, that's what I learned.”
The next year, the same grandmother said: “Yes, I know: alone, on the back.”
State Rep.-elect Sheila Stubbs said it’s valuable for African-American congregants to hear about safe sleeping practices from a trusted messenger who looks like them. Stubbs co-founded the End Time Ministries International Church with her husband.
“We as a people, we listen to our pastors, and we believe them, because we know they’re connected with the Lord,” Gaines said.
Safe Sleep ambassadors train with UW Health to spread information and perform demonstrations on the Safe Sleep Sabbath. They also keep an eye out for pregnant mothers during the year to help them connect with community resources or any needed baby supplies.
This is not the only local effort to narrow the infant mortality racial gap: an ongoing community engagement campaign is asking African-American women about their experiences to find solutions to the frequency of low birth weights. In 2017, the Today Not Tomorrow Family Resource Center opened in the East Madison Community Center to build stronger families and improve birth outcomes. There’s also Project Babies, which offers information, advocacy and activities to equip families, the African-American Breastfeeding Alliance of Dane County, and Harambee Village, which provides emotional and social support for women throughout and after their pregnancies.
Gaines acknowledged other multifaceted efforts throughout Dane County, saying she was “excited about this little unique part that we’re able to reach in our congregations.”
Allen compared this work to the Biblical story of Moses, who was saved from death as an infant.
“He grows up and becomes a liberator, he becomes the one who frees them, the Israelite people, from bondage and slavery,” he said. “I thank God for these women who have committed themselves to saving these children. Because you never know, we may have the next president, we may have the next doctor or lawyer.”