Afghan refugees can get COVID-19 vaccine for free at Wisconsin's Fort McCoy

Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin are getting vaccinated against COVID-19 for free if they choose, among other precautions to prevent spread of the virus.

The Department of Defense shared photos of refugees receiving shots of the vaccine at Fort McCoy, located 40 miles east of La Crosse and the Mississippi River. Pfc. Riley Tiedt is seen wearing a plastic face shield, a face mask, blue gloves and a military uniform preparing and administering vaccines for several Afghans at a facility in Fort McCoy on Friday.

Fort McCoy has not yet allowed the media to enter the military base, but has been providing photos and videos of its operation to welcome refugees into Wisconsin. Gov. Tony Evers and several Wisconsin lawmakers toured the base at the end of August.

All Afghans and U.S. residents coming from Afghanistan are tested for COVID when they first arrive to the U.S. and have the option to get a COVID-19 vaccine either at the airport when they first arrive or at Department of Defense facilities, such as Fort McCoy, according to a fact sheet from the Department of Homeland Security.

"The U.S. government continues to take every precaution to stop the spread of COVID-19, and other diseases, consistent with CDC guidance," the Department of Homeland Security said.