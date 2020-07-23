Affordable housing, police reform among themes in Cap Times Assembly debate

The seven Democratic candidates vying to replace outgoing state Rep. Chris Taylor in the Wisconsin Assembly’s 76th District on Wednesday discussed how they would improve the state if elected.
The candidates gathered virtually on Zoom where the event was moderated by Cap Times political reporter Briana Reilly.
Candidates largely agreed on what needed improvement in Madison and across the state, including police reform, better mental health resources and more affordable housing, though approached policy objectives in different ways.
Many of the questions were inspired by The Cap Times’ Peoples Agenda, an initiative that allows readers to offer input on what issues the newspaper covers.
The 76th Assembly District seat is one of four open in the greater Madison area this election cycle. The Cap Times has held other debates for Senate District 16 and Assembly District 48 and is holding its final legislative debate before the primary for Senate District 26 on July 29 at 7 p.m. on the Cap Times Facebook page.
The Democrats in the 76th will appear on the Democratic primary ballot on Aug. 11, and the winner will face Republican Patrick Hull. The general election is Nov. 3.
The candidates are:
• Nicki Vander Meulen, juvenile attorney and disability rights advocate; Madison School Board member
• Marsha Rummel, Madison Alderwoman.,state Department of Revenue employee. -Heather Driscoll, activist with the Wisconsin Coalition for Gun Safety, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America
• Dewey Bredeson, commercial real estate broker and started his own real estate company in 1987
• Francesca Hong, a chef, co-owner of local restaurant Morris Ramen
• Ali Maresh, mental health advocate and former Department of Health Services employee
• Tyrone Cratic Williams, police officer, founder of a financial education business aimed at young people and communities of color
Here is a sampling of questions and answers from the candidates:
How would you evaluate state lawmakers and Gov. Tony Evers’ administration’s response to COVID-19 so far? What should they be doing? (directed to Francesca Hong)
Hong said that what Evers tried to do was met with challenges but was still not swift enough.
“The response has been timid and it was not swift. This lack of statewide action has made it more difficult for businesses to operate. You’re going to see local economies collapse. What we need to do now is work on collective action from local leaders.”
If you’re elected you will be seated as the next budget is written. What should state officials prioritize? (directed towards Marsha Rummel)
Rummel said she would look at scaling back the state’s Agriculture and Manufacturing Tax Credit and revise the TIF (tax increment financing law) to fund more programs for workers, including paid sick leave, unemployment benefits and childcare programs.
“I think we need to look at our tax system and advocate for a progressive tax system. If we focus on the top 10 percent paying more than they are saying now we could afford more programs and assistance to small businesses and workers.”
The legalization of marijuana could help pay for programs to mitigate many of the problems the city and state faces, she said.
Cratic Williams agreed, saying that the state needed to get more creative in how it makes money and that legalizing marijuana was an opportunity the state is missing out on. He also emphasized the need to implement a sustainable living wage by putting term limits on it and tie it to election cycles so that elected officials will pay attention to it.
“We can’t allow them to continue to pass over the minimum wage like they do every budget cycle,” he said.
How should the state’s school funding formula be changed? (Directed at Nicki Vander Meulen)
Vander Meulen said the state needed to get rid of the revenue caps so that local districts would not have to use a referendum every time they want to increase taxes to raise money for schools. She said it puts a financial burden on tax payers and hurts schools.
“We need to make sure aid is equitable and not equal,” she said. Giving districts the same amount of money “just creates a wider gap between richer and poorer for our schools.”
How would you change systemic inequities and racism in policing? (directed to Cratic Williams, a former police officer)
He said that he would work to train and support more police officers of color and also implement bias and other kinds of training for law enforcement in the state. There needs to be more transparency and community oversight of police, he said.
“Hiring officers of diverse backgrounds who come from the community they serve and bring a connection that no training can give,” he said.
Driscoll emphasized the need not just for more training but to shift funding away from traditional policing and invest in a mental health first responders team.
Maresh also affirmed the need for more mental health resources in law enforcement and in the state in general.
“We have a huge provider shortage in our state across the board,” she said. The state needs to recruit and retain mental health professionals particularly ones of color.
“One of the biggest issues is a majority of health professionals is white,” she said.
Several candidates noted their ability to work with Republicans in the Legislature to find ways to compromise and pass nonpartisan bills despite sharp policy differences between them.
Maresh said her time working in state government on trauma informed care policy with former first lady Tonette Walker helped her understand the importance of being willing to work with Republicans and find common goals.
“We have to take that time to get to know folks who adamantly think differently than us especially as the minority party,” she said. “I believe mental health is an opportunity for bipartisan support.”
“We need to see these efforts where both parties come together and protect Wisconsinites,” she said.
Bredeson said if he was elected one of his first efforts would be to get acquainted with Republican lawmakers and find ways to work together.
“We have to find common ground and communicate with people,” he said. “We need to recognize the humanity of the other side.”
Cratic Williams said he has experience working in bipartisan issues throughout the state. He cited Rep. John Nygren’s (R-Marinette) work on opioid issues as one he has dealt with and affirmed that working across the aisle is an important skill to have in the Capitol.
“I’m a black male police officer who ... is pushing for intersectional reforms in police, health care and for financial wealth building. That is a unicorn and the GOP won’t know what to do about it. It also opens up doors to communicate with GOP leaders."
Driscoll cited gerrymandering as an issue on which Democrats and Republicans could come together.
“I know I can be an effective leader,” she said, also noting that it’s important that whoever is elected to the 76th also work to help other Democrats win seats across the state so that Republicans don’t gain more seats in the Assembly and create a super majority.
“I’ve done the work of going outside of Madison” and knocking on doors and that is something she would continue, she said.
Bredeson said he wants a nonpartisan board overseeing redistricting to keep politics out of it.
“This is an issue that has not been able to gain traction,” he said. “Both parties have engaged in gerrymandering (and) I favor a nonpartisan board that exists in other states.”
The need for more affordable housing locally and statewide was also a key theme.
Hong said she would look into a variety of ways to make housing more affordable but during the pandemic favors extending bans on evictions and foreclosures and also would push for cancelling rent.
“We need to make sure we invest in affordable housing in amenity rich areas and members of the community are active in the decision making process,” she said.
Bredeson said more housing is needed for all levels of income
Cratic Williams noted his work with Commonwealth Development, a nonprofit organization that helps people buy homes affordably, and his first hand experience prepares him to tackle this issue.
“I’ve lived in food desserts and lived in poverty. I continue to work in the neighborhoods,” he said. Tenants and residents in neighborhoods that have been environmentally contaminated need to have the right of first refusal for developments. The city also needs to expand its affordable housing laws, he said.
He would also promote savings accounts to encourage entrepreneurship and wealth building and home ownership.
Vander Meulen said better housing policies for those who are disabled, so they can buy their own homes, would be a priority for her if elected. She said she would bring back industrialized zoning, which enabled her to buy a home downtown.
She said rent control policies are also needed.
