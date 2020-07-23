Affordable housing, police reform among themes in Cap Times Assembly debate

“The response has been timid and it was not swift. This lack of statewide action has made it more difficult for businesses to operate. You’re going to see local economies collapse. What we need to do now is work on collective action from local leaders.”

If you’re elected you will be seated as the next budget is written. What should state officials prioritize? (directed towards Marsha Rummel)

Rummel said she would look at scaling back the state’s Agriculture and Manufacturing Tax Credit and revise the TIF (tax increment financing law) to fund more programs for workers, including paid sick leave, unemployment benefits and childcare programs.

“I think we need to look at our tax system and advocate for a progressive tax system. If we focus on the top 10 percent paying more than they are saying now we could afford more programs and assistance to small businesses and workers.”

The legalization of marijuana could help pay for programs to mitigate many of the problems the city and state faces, she said.