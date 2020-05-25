Advocates say Wisconsin must act as surge of homelessness looms amid COVID19 pandemic

The coalition, which has offered proposals that helped the state make advances on homelessness in recent years after decades of inaction, is now offering a three-pronged strategy to fund more services, create more low-income housing, and move the homeless into family-supporting jobs with an annual cost of $70 million.

“Think of it: One in five Wisconsinites are out of work and all but the most starry-eyed believe that many of those jobs will come back any time soon, and it is still possible that we could see another wave of the virus in the fall,” coalition executive director Joseph Volk said. “I think Wisconsinites are going to be horrified at what they see in terms of visible homeless. They will see homeless camps populated by families with children, and I think the public pressure for the state to act will be tremendous.”