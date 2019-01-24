In light of record turnout for the 2018 midterm election in Wisconsin, a report released Thursday said voting generally across the state went smoothly, but some issues, such as around the photo ID requirement, remain outstanding.
The report, compiled by the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Election Protection group, found problems in voting to be site-specific and limited, while issues around accessible voting equipment, staffing levels and questions about separate addresses for IDs and voter registration were observed at similar levels to the 2016 presidential election.
Several recommendations are included in the report, such as having the state require all municipalities train new poll workers before their first election and improve the location and queuing of polling sites to prevent voters from having to wait outside.
The report said the sponsoring organizations believe the photo ID law "is an unnecessary and burdensome requirement that discourages and deters eligible voters from voting."
But with the GOP-backed law in place, the report advocates for the expansion of other acceptable forms of identification, such as out-of-state driver's licenses, and restoring a corroboration provision that allowed another person to vouch for someone who lacks necessary proof of residency documents needed to register to vote.
The report argues the provision would benefit people who often lack such documents like young people who live with their parents, spouses that have no bills under their names and people who get mail delivered to a post office box.
For the Nov. 6 midterm election, the League of Women Voters had 217 volunteer observers submit observations from 388 polling sites across the state, consisting of 331 urban polling locations, 57 rural locations, 31 locations with a student population and eight locations that served tribal communities.
Poll workers at 80 sites asked voters about the address on their ID or compared it to the address used to register to vote, according to the report. State law does not require the addresses to match. An ID establishes who you are while a registration address -- determined by proof of residency -- establishes where you are eligible to vote.
The report said the frequency of poll workers asking about ID addresses compared to the registration addresses was similar to what was observed during the 2016 election.
At a Kenosha site, an observer repeatedly noticed poll workers comparing ID addresses to registration addresses even after the location's chief inspector said the addresses do not need to match, according to the report.
"Several poll workers seemed to disapprove of this policy and continued to question voters about discrepancies with their addresses. They did not withhold ballots, but in several cases, the voters were clearly made to feel uncomfortable," the report said of the Kenosha site.
Other people experienced problems registering or providing a proper ID.
Observers saw 244 people turned away for not providing documents to register, such as a current lease or a recent utility bill, while poll workers at most locations were helping voters understand what information could be used to register, according to the report. The report said at 14 sites, including Madison, poll workers erroneously did not let voters use their cellphones to show electronic copies of documents to prove their residency.
According to the report, 134 people had a problem producing a photo ID, including a person in Kenosha who attempted to use a credit card to vote, and 58 people were seen not being able to vote because of the photo ID law.
The report said 36 sites did not have accessible voting equipment set up for the election, with a third of the locations being in Oshkosh.
"There was no improvement when comparing the number of sites reporting that the accessible voting equipment was not set up during this election to the November 2016 election," the report said.
Voters at 10 percent of observed sites encountered inadequate staffing, similar to what was recorded in 2016, according to the report. But the perceived lack of staffing could be related to the 59.4 percent turnout among the state's voting-age population, which was a record for midterm elections.