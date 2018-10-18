Advisers to President Trump have tried to persuade him not to come to Wisconsin to campaign for Gov. Scott Walker because they believe Walker is going to lose to Tony Evers, the Washington Post reported Thursday.
Trump is scheduled to campaign with Walker and state Sen. Leah Vukmir, who is running against Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, at the Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee on Wednesday.
A Walker campaign spokesman declined to comment on the Post story.
The Post said the president has told advisers he wants to campaign for Republicans six days a week up to election day next month — and sees the big rallies as a testing ground for his own 2020 reelection effort.
Advisers also told Trump he would be wasting his time campaigning for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) because Cruz is going to win, the paper reported.