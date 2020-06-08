Activists want to defund the Madison police. What does that mean?

Pivoting to deescalation

Baldeh pointed out that the driver of police budgets is personnel, and “the cost to social cohesion of having the wrong people is immense.”

Instead, he said, the city has a choice over what direction police responses will take. While some departments tend toward a “take down” approach, resulting in handcuffing and arrest of suspects, others take the time to talk to people, deescalate the situation and find ways to solve disputes.

“This takes time and as a result the officers involved will not be available for other calls,” he said.

He said that the Madison Police Department is already headed in the right direction, based on a 2018 assessment of the department by the OIR Group, a California-based police review firm.

“The evaluation of the MPD found that our officers increasingly understand that the primary tools for doing their job well are their minds and their hearts, not their club and gun,” Baldeh said. “We still have way to go but we know the path forward.”

That assessment also set the stage for a community police review committee and an independent auditor, which rather than cutting costs adds $200,000 to the budget.