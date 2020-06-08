Activists want to defund the Madison police. What does that mean?

Among the demands by groups protesting the death of George Floyd is a call to “defund” the police. But while it’s become a nationwide rallying cry, there are few details on what it means.
Freedom Inc., an activist group that is leading protest actions in Madison, has called for the police to be abolished, especially in marginalized neighborhoods where people of color are concentrated.
Elsewhere, activists are urging cities to hold the line on increasing police budgets and instead investing in education, youth development, health care, mental health services and other areas that could reduce crime, and thus the need for bloated police budgets.
In between is an infinite realm of possibilities. But that all have one thing in common: reducing the resources spent on police, which have increased for decades, and diverting funds to social programs, which by any reasonable measure fall vastly short of the need.
“We call for a national defunding of police,” reads a petition on BlackLivesMatter.com. “We demand investment in our communities and the resources to ensure Black people not only survive, but thrive.”
According to the Urban Institute, state and local spending on police has increased from $42 billion to $115 in inflation-adjusted dollars. And the amount continues to increase, even as crime rates drop.
In just the last 10 years, the operating budget for the Madison Police Department has ballooned more than 35%, from $6.5 million to nearly $82 million.
While “defund the police” appears to some to be an alarming threat to public safety, to others it’s a necessary change of direction from the escalating militarization of police forces in the U.S.
And no one can claim with any credibility that police resources aren’t used in a disproportionate measure against blacks. In Minneapolis, where four officers have been charged in Floyd’s murder, blacks make up 20% of the population, but 60% of the recipients of forceful actions by police.
In Madison, where blacks are 7% of the population, in 2018 they made up 43% of arrests.
Defunding proponents argue that stabilizing communities with educational opportunities, housing, mental health services, youth development programs and living wages does far more to reduce crime than policing. So why not spend more of our money on those things and less on the police?
National movement
The idea is rapidly gaining traction. In Los Angeles, where Mayor Eric Garcetti had been calling for a 7% increase in the police budget, this week’s unrest changed his thinking. On Wednesday, he announced a $250 million round of cuts to free up money to invest in education, health and jobs in communities of color, with $100 million to $150 million coming from the police budget.
In Minneapolis, the epicenter of the unrest that’s gripped the nation over the past two weeks, City Council President Lisa Bender announced plans to “dismantle” the police department and replace it with a “new model of public safety.”
What that model might look like is unclear. But what is clear is that the unrest gripping the nation has jump-started a movement to unravel the first line of a justice system that has made police contact and incarceration a defining characteristic of the black experience in America.
What chance does defunding the police have in Madison?
The Cap Times reached out to a few City Council members, and those who responded have mixed reactions.
Max Prestigiacomo, a campus-area alder and 18-year-old UW student, conceded that the concept is “pretty vague,” but he’s fully on board. He vows to vote against any increase in police funding, and will actively work to “demilitarize” the police department.
“I was there through the wee hours watching them indiscriminately throw tear gas at everyone,” he said of last weekend’s protest, during which police launched tear gas canisters as people looted and smashed State Street storefronts and set a police cruiser on fire. “I think the point to make is police are inherently violent.”
Prestigiacomo said he’s not looking to create a public safety vacuum, but he sees armed officers rushing in to handle non-violent situations as a dangerous model.
"I want to dismantle the police department and replace it with a community-oriented, non-violent public safety department that doesn’t put an emphasis on showing up with weapons, showing up with intimidation and force,” he said. “Because that’s what we’ve seen over the weekend with these protests. You show up with force and intimidation, you worsen the situation.”
And situations too often involve blacks and other marginalized people, he said, who are treated with a much heavier hand than their white counterparts.
“This institution, at the founding of this country, it was built on the backs of slavery, on the backs of indigenous people,” he said, echoing Freedom Inc. organizers who point out that some police agencies were outgrowths of vigilante patrols that hunted runaway slaves. “From my perspective it’s beyond repair.”
Samba Baldeh, a six-year City Council member and former president, is skeptical of defunding the department. In his view, needed reforms will require added costs.
“Simply cutting the police budget will do little to deal with the legacy and now a cycle of abuse, distrust and suspicion,” he said in an email. “Making the same mistakes but doing it on a smaller scale is still the wrong path.”
Pivoting to deescalation
Baldeh pointed out that the driver of police budgets is personnel, and “the cost to social cohesion of having the wrong people is immense.”
Instead, he said, the city has a choice over what direction police responses will take. While some departments tend toward a “take down” approach, resulting in handcuffing and arrest of suspects, others take the time to talk to people, deescalate the situation and find ways to solve disputes.
“This takes time and as a result the officers involved will not be available for other calls,” he said.
He said that the Madison Police Department is already headed in the right direction, based on a 2018 assessment of the department by the OIR Group, a California-based police review firm.
“The evaluation of the MPD found that our officers increasingly understand that the primary tools for doing their job well are their minds and their hearts, not their club and gun,” Baldeh said. “We still have way to go but we know the path forward.”
That assessment also set the stage for a community police review committee and an independent auditor, which rather than cutting costs adds $200,000 to the budget.
Ald. Paul Skidmore, until recently a longtime member of the city’s Public Safety Review Committee, also opposes the defund movement, saying that Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has already made cuts that have crimped police efforts to provide the sorts of social services that activists are calling for.
“The mayor’s doing a pretty good job of doing that,” he said. “They’re severely underfunded.”
He pointed to efforts by former Police Chief Mike Koval to establish mental health and community policing units to direct subjects of police responses to services other than the justice system.
“When the funds were cut, the first ones to go were those popular ones that were not boots on the street,” he said.
But the activists calling for defunding are clearly unmoved by the department’s staffing problems.
During a recent Facebook Live event, during which activists sought to educate people on the matter, panelists said police attempts to connect with communities of color have failed.
“We’ve tried community policing, we’ve tried black people building relationships with officers and officers building relationships with black people,” said Brandi Grayson, director of Urban Triage. “We’ve tried hiring officers of color. We’ve tried more training for the police. And none of those things have been able to stop putting us in jail, to stop killing us, to stop sexually assaulting us, and to stop harming our communities. So we need something different.”
