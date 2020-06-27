× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While the movement to "defund the police" has generated widespread interest in overhauling the nation's police system, a clear picture of what police reform would look like has yet to emerge.

Some experts point to law enforcement practices in other countries as models that could substantially scale back the violence U.S. officers use against citizens, and in disproportionate measure against Black citizens.

Some of those same experts support the "defund" movement to the extent that a huge portion of police officers' work — responding to mental health crises, substance abuse and homelessness — should be left to non-police professionals, and that investment in challenged communities would help quell unrest.

"Many of the protesters want to divert and reallocate funds away from the police into social services and the communities," said University of Wisconsin-Madison assistant professor Ralph Grunewald. "That makes a lot of sense."

Grunewald and others say it would be wise to make substantial investments in regulation and training of officers, as other countries do.

"Of course, better, longer training costs more, but that money would be well spent," Grunewald said.

America spends far less on social programs than most of the 37 advanced countries that make up the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. But it spends more per capita on policing than any other country except Luxembourg, and at 5.3% the U.S. ranks first in spending as a percent of total government expenditures.

And American police officers are significantly less trained than their counterparts in other nations, and way more likely to use force, all too often with deadly results.

Grunewald studies comparative criminal law, and with a degree in law from Germany, where he has practiced criminal defense, Germany is a prominent subject in his studies.

In Germany, he said, there are strict rules and extensive training to avoid many of the excesses that have led to the current state of unrest here. Imposing regulations on officers, and training them to adhere to those regulations, is an investment Germans are accustomed to.

"I don't recall seeing demands for police cuts in Germany," Grunewald said.

While the functions of police in Germany are similar to the U.S. — enforcing laws, interceding in conflict — what police are allowed to do varies greatly.

For instance, police in the U.S. are allowed to lie to suspects during an interrogation; in Germany they can’t.

And German police are required to act in a proportional manner — that is, a police intervention has to be proportionate to the aim of the intervention.

“Throwing a suspect of a minor offense to the ground and then kneeling on his neck would violate that principle,” he said, “just as shooting a fleeing suspect of a traffic offense would be.”

Officer discretion, he said, is handled much differently in the two nations. While police here have a great deal of discretion in interactions with the public, German police are more tightly regulated.

“If an officer goes beyond the limits of reasonable discretion, the act itself is considered illegal,” he said.

The German legal system also allows citizens the ability to challenge police actions in court, even if they're as trivial as asking someone to move their car.

But possibly the most important element of police reform is training.

Grunewald said police training in Germany takes between two and three years, with much of that focused on conflict de-escalation.

European countries, as well as Japan, New Zealand and others, put officers through similarly extensive training, sometimes for years, while the average police academy in the U.S. lasts only 21 weeks.

“This is a point that gets lost in the ‘defund the police’ movement because reducing police budgets is likely to reduce training, reduce community-policing efforts, reduce intensity of selection procedures for new officers, etc. — all factors that are necessary for change,” Jirs Meuris, a UW management and human resources professor who studies police departments, said in an email.

Putting more resources into police training is the only way to change the culture that has led to vast inequities in the way police do their jobs, Meuris said.

“Many of the problems in policing can in part be traced back to insufficient training (along with the development of a culture/strategy mostly focused on enforcement),” he said.

Meuris said research shows that behaviors observed early on in careers are imprinted. So initial training is important, but extensive continuous training is also needed to reinforce what’s acceptable and what isn’t. But the yearly training officers receive is inadequate, he said.

He recently conducted a national survey that showed that the average officer received 42 hours of in-service training a year, with a quarter reporting fewer than 20 hours.

In one study, he found that less than half of officers on community policing teams received more than eight hours of community policing training.

Changing the way officers approach their jobs, he said, would likely require training for a quarter to a third of their time on the jobs, a minimum of 520 hours a year.

Such an extensive expansion of police training budgets could be a hard sell while escalating police budgets are under the microscope.

A report from the Urban Institute found that state and local police spending in the U.S. has ballooned from $42 billion to $115 billion in inflation-adjusted dollars between 1977 and 2017, even while crime rates drop.

According to a recent analysis by the Wisconsin Policy Forum, local governments in Wisconsin have increased police spending since 1986 by 60% in inflation-adjusted dollars, and law enforcement is the single largest municipal expenditure. Police spending also increased as a percentage of total spending, with 17.8% of total local capital and operating budgets going toward law enforcement in 1986 and 20% in 2018.

And in the last 10 years, the budget for the Madison Police Department has gone from $60.5 million to nearly $82 million, a 35% increase while inflation rose just 18%.

Driving the increases are salaries and benefits. But with a mean salary of $62,000 a year, Meuris doesn't think police are overpaid.

“I’m not sure whether decreasing wages is necessarily the solution because you would want to attract and retain good officers and without all departments doing this, your department would likely attract lower quality candidates,” he said.

