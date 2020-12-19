 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Activist group criticizes Police and Fire Commission for 'ignoring' public's support for police chief candidate
0 comments
alert top story

Activist group criticizes Police and Fire Commission for 'ignoring' public's support for police chief candidate

{{featured_button_text}}
Barnes and Batista

Shon Barnes, left, and Ramon Batista, right.

 POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION

A local activist group is criticizing Madison's Police and Fire Commission for ignoring the vast majority of public support for one of the candidates for the city's new police chief.

The Community Response Team, a group that has advocated police reform for years, is "gravely disappointed that Madison's Police and Fire Commission has chosen to entirely ignore the express wishes of Madison residents," according to a statement Saturday.

The commission chose Shon Barnes, a former deputy chief in Salisbury, North Carolina, to serve as the new Madison police chief in a 3-2 vote Friday. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Ramon Batista, a former police chief in Mesa, Arizona, was the candidate the commission's dissenting members voted for, and he also had support from many local police-reform activists, like the Community Response Team, and others who spoke out during the search for the city's new police chief. 

"In ignoring all this public input, the Police and Fire Commission has once again shown itself to be a profoundly undemocratic institution and wholly uninterested in there being a safe and working relationship between the public and the police chief," according to the activist group's statement. 

If Barnes accepts the chief position and passes a pre-employment background check, he will take over as the city's new police chief, becoming the city's third Black police chief. 

Madison police chiefs through the years

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics