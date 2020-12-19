Activist group criticizes Police and Fire Commission for 'ignoring' public's support for police chief candidate

A local activist group is criticizing Madison's Police and Fire Commission for ignoring the vast majority of public support for one of the candidates for the city's new police chief.

The Community Response Team, a group that has advocated police reform for years, is "gravely disappointed that Madison's Police and Fire Commission has chosen to entirely ignore the express wishes of Madison residents," according to a statement Saturday.

The commission chose Shon Barnes, a former deputy chief in Salisbury, North Carolina, to serve as the new Madison police chief in a 3-2 vote Friday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ramon Batista, a former police chief in Mesa, Arizona, was the candidate the commission's dissenting members voted for, and he also had support from many local police-reform activists, like the Community Response Team, and others who spoke out during the search for the city's new police chief.