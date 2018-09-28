DeRay Mckesson is building a choir.
The grassroots organizer and Black Lives Matter activist said that he is building a grassroots movement and creating a choir, arranging a group of people “who don’t realize they can sing yet and help them see they have a home.”
“I want to build the biggest choir, that’s my work,” he said.
Mckesson discussed his path to grassroots organizing, the development of the Black Lives Matter movement and how he involves others at the Orpheum Theater in Madison Thursday night. Speaking to a crowd of about 100 people, Mckesson spoke about his path and new book, “On the Other Side of Freedom” with Piper Kerman, author of the memoir, "Orange Is the New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison."
The event followed an emotional day of hearings on Capitol Hill by Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh, the U.S. Supreme Court nominee she says sexually assaulted her when they were in high school.
“For me personally, this was one of those overwhelming days,” Kerman said, noting that she watched the Anita Hill hearings and was reminded of it during Kavanaugh’s. Thursday, she thought, “Where has the progress we thought that we made gone?”
The events of Thursday made Mckesson’s message ever more relevant, she said.
Mckesson described how he, along with a team of collaborators, built a database tracking policies from states and cities across the country on use of force and how police departments investigate their officers. The data has been crucial to informing the public and developing the Black Lives Matter movement, he said. He also talked about his current focus: finding a way to help people understand the issues of the movement and engage people with them.
A lot of the movement's work now is, "How do we create entrances for people?" he said. "I spend half my time thinking about entrances and on-ramps. My bar is always, if I can’t explain it to my aunt, it doesn’t matter."
Mckesson said he is always thinking about how the movement can help people think about the world differently. Engaging others in that way often involves an "unlearning" process, he said, unwinding entrenched thought patterns and beliefs.
“The unlearning work is hard work," he said. "I have to put you in a place where you acknowledge what you did learn and then you can tear that down."
One example Mckesson said he often poses: If you can't imagine a scenario where your kid makes a mistake and ... they get shot in the head, "Why should another parent have to do that?"
For grassroots organizing going forward, Mckesson said he focuses on tangible, real world results that are achievable rather than an over-emphasis on ideological purity. Relying on the latter can often be a pitfall, he said.
"We don’t live in the abstract, but some people want to organize in the abstract," he said. "We live in the real world."