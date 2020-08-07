ACLU: New Milwaukee police chief shouldn't use harsh tactics

Brunson issued a two-sentence statement Thursday thanking Morales for his service and saying he looks forward to serving the city and he respects Milwaukee officers. A police spokeswoman didn't respond to an email request for an interview with Brunson.

Morales' relationship with the commission began to deteriorate almost as soon as the panel appointed him chief in 2018. Morales' attorney, Franklyn Gimbel, has said problems began after Morales refused a demand from commission chairman Steven DeVougas to fire an officer involved in Brown's arrest. Officers swarmed Brown and used a stun gun on him in January 2018 after he was stopped for parking illegally and wouldn't take his hands out of his pockets.

The majority of the commission is Black; Morales is Latino. The panel in July ordered Morales to hand over reams of information about multiple incidents, including several involving Black men.

The cases include Brown's arrest and the June arrest of community activist Vaun Mayes on suspicion of burglary. Officers pulled him over and handcuffed him as a friend filmed the incident, according to a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel report.