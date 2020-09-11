AC Hotel worried Pinckney Street project could block Capitol view

Spectacular views of the state Capitol dome centered in a panorama of the hustle and bustle of downtown Madison are key to the identity of Eno Vino Wine Bar and Bistro, located atop the AC Hotel.
With a lounge and balcony perched on the 10th floor of the 3-year-old hotel at the corner of East Washington Avenue and Webster Street, Eno Vino offers photo ops for guests that aren’t available from any other perspective. According to Sarah Granados, who runs marketing and events for Eno Vino, the Capitol view is the reason why many customers choose the restaurant.
“We’ve had people have their first date with us here at Eno Vino, then propose here, and then have their first anniversary here,” Granados said. “They’ve taken these photos here with the Capitol in the background and now they’ve come back year after year.”
But a proposed development slated for the North Pinckney Street side of the Square could threaten that view. Urban Land Interests is redeveloping the old American Exchange Building, which it has owned since 1993, and plans to construct a 10 floor office building between 1 and 19 N. Pinckney St. that would ostensibly block some views of the Capitol from the Eno Vino vantage point.
The project would preserve the American Exchange Building while demolishing buildings at 3-5 and 15-19 N. Pinckney St. The building at 7-11 would be demolished with its original windows and second-story balustrade preserved. The project would feature a glass and stone tower with 300,000 square feet of office space and 840 underground parking spaces.
The height of the building is consistent with the Downtown Madison Plan, which states that buildings be no taller than the pillars surrounding the dome of the Capitol building (about 187 feet) so that views of the Capitol dome can be preserved.
But that’s exactly what Granados said won’t happen if the building is allowed to be as tall as it currently proposed.
“We’re on the tenth floor overlooking the Capitol and isthmus with views of the lakes,” Granados said. “We want to continue having that view versus the development that would essentially block that view, and it’s not going to be for public use.”
A petition on a Facebook page called Help Us Save The View designed to gather support for Eno Vino in hopes that the city’s Urban Design Commission will only approve a lowered height for the building.
“We support development in downtown Madison,” Granados said. “We just hope we can lower the height of it so that the developer can still be successful, but we can still flourish.”
The UDC received an informational presentation about the project back in May. Several residents, including Granados and representatives of North Central Group (which owns the AC Hotel) opposed the project.
The Madison Landmarks Commission approved demolition applications for the project in July.
“I think it’s been a pretty open dialogue,” Granados said of the process. “Some committee members did hear our concerns ... I would say there were pros and cons. People had opinions on both sides. The development of that block is a good thing, we’re just hoping it doesn’t block our view.”
An executive with North Central Group, which also owns Moxy By Marriott and a proposed redevelopment of the Crowne Plaza Hotel on Madison’s east side, said the company has been working to get the ULI proposal modified.
“We have been working with the developers, Urban Land Interests, to modify the American Exchange Building Design to preserve what has become the most iconic public view of the State Capitol Dome,” said Jonathan Bogatay, CEO North Central Group. “When we designed the AC Hotel, we were very deliberate to elevate public spaces to open up the best views the city has to offer to every resident and visitor to the City of Madison. This view of the State Capitol Dome has quickly become the backdrop to some of the most celebrated occasions in Madison.”
The proposed stone and glass tower is part of what ULI hopes is a continued effort towards expanding the scope of the Capitol Square. Members of the development team said support for the project has been high.
“There was an outpouring of 94 people registered in support of the building,” said Brad Binkowski, president and co-founder of ULI of the Landmarks Commission meeting. “And we’re investing $130 million to make downtown stronger right in the middle of both COVID-19 and the protests.”
Binkowski said the project’s office space as well as the unique design of the building will attract entities like tech companies to take their operations downtown.
“The site is part of the Downtown Madison Plan that calls for maximum density,” Binkowski said. “The goal is to have enough space to attract tech companies downtown. There are a number of prospective tenants we’re looking at. We don’t have much quality of life there right now with COVID-19 and the boarded up downtown. But we expect that will be re-established and brought back to life. Tech is the driver of what downtown will be and is important to the future of the city.”
Mark Binkowski, a development associate at ULI, said he’s sensitive to the concerns of the AC Hotel, but noted Madison is an active city.
“That’s what living in a city is,” Mark Binkowski said. “Cities are dynamic and they change. That is just a byproduct of cities continuing to grow and attract new residents.”
And Brad Binkowski noted the project remains a work in progress; his firm is working with AC Hotel.
“We build to the density that the city encourages,” Brad Binkowski said. “It could have had an impact on the view of Eno Vino, but we have looked at how we could make it better. The drawings that we gave Landmarks Commission are different than what Urban Design is going to see.”
Binkowski said the updated proposal includes a 23-foot step back that will preserve the view of the Capitol dome from Eno Vino while also making for a more dynamic look for his firm’s building.
“We’ve met with them and showed them the views of what we’re currently advocating for,” Brad Binkowski said. “Everyone, I think, feels that it’s a really good addition to downtown with the exception of the AC Hotel. I think they are just upset that a building the same height as what they built to is going up.”
If all goes well at Urban Design and Plan Commission in October, ULI could be prepared to break ground as early as next summer. They are hopeful that UDC will recognize how the new building incorporates the historic nature of the historic American Exchange Bank.
“If you can do a bigger project that is set back and preserves historic facades, that is part of what we thought is an important part of Madison’s history,” Brad Binkowski said. “We think it’s a lot better, more sensitive, and more dynamic combining new architecture with preserving historic buildings. It gives the restaurants and shops an identity and character.
“We build buildings that are going to help the vitality of downtown.”
