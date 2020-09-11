AC Hotel worried Pinckney Street project could block Capitol view

“That’s what living in a city is,” Mark Binkowski said. “Cities are dynamic and they change. That is just a byproduct of cities continuing to grow and attract new residents.”

And Brad Binkowski noted the project remains a work in progress; his firm is working with AC Hotel.

“We build to the density that the city encourages,” Brad Binkowski said. “It could have had an impact on the view of Eno Vino, but we have looked at how we could make it better. The drawings that we gave Landmarks Commission are different than what Urban Design is going to see.”

Binkowski said the updated proposal includes a 23-foot step back that will preserve the view of the Capitol dome from Eno Vino while also making for a more dynamic look for his firm’s building.

“We’ve met with them and showed them the views of what we’re currently advocating for,” Brad Binkowski said. “Everyone, I think, feels that it’s a really good addition to downtown with the exception of the AC Hotel. I think they are just upset that a building the same height as what they built to is going up.”