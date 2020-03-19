Absentee voting surges as COVID-19 threatens election day chaos

The city of Madison is being flooded with requests and is getting help from other city agencies to keep up with demand. So far, the city clerk's office has issued 27,470 absentee ballots, far surpassing the 2016 spring election, when 11,126 Madisonians cast a ballot absentee. In addition, Madison city clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl Thursday said her office is working to process an additional 14,496 emails, most of which are absentee ballot requests.

The number of absentee ballots issued so far for the April 7 election has already reached about 23% of the total 118,219 turnout in the spring 2016 contest. State elections commission officials have openly considered the possibility of an all mail-in election to reduce the number of people at the polls on election day, but so far Gov. Tony Evers has said the election will go on as planned, with a push for more absentee voting.

Republicans have complained the surge in absentee voting could disadvantage them because larger counties such as Dane, with more Democratic voters, have the resources to offer more options for in-person absentee voting compared to less populated rural counties. Still, the bulk of absentee ballots in Madison, at least, have been requested by mail, not conducted in person.