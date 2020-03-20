Absentee voting surges as COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic threatens election day chaos

Demand for absentee ballots for the April 7 statewide election has now eclipsed demand in all of the last four spring elections as the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic threatens to keep voters from the polls on election day.

Local elections officials in the state have so far issued at least 277,824 absentee ballots, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, a figure easily surpassing the absentee figure from the last presidential preference primary and Supreme Court election in 2016, when 249,503 absentee ballots were issued. Wisconsin officials are encouraging voters to cast their ballots absentee to reduce crowding at polling places, which could put voters and poll workers at higher risk of contracting the novel coronavirus.

To further encourage voting absentee, city of Madison announced it will begin offering curbside voting for high-risk populations for the virus on Friday, March 20. Older voters and those with chronic health conditions can register to vote and/or cast their ballot from their vehicle in four parking spots outside the City-County Building and Madison Municipal Building.

This year's number, amid an outbreak of the novel coronavirus that could severely hamper in-person voting on election day, could still climb far higher still as the election is still more than two weeks away.