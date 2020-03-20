Absentee voting surges as COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic threatens election day chaos

Demand for absentee ballots for the April 7 statewide election has now eclipsed demand in all of the last four spring elections as the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic threatens to keep voters from the polls on election day.
Local elections officials in the state have so far issued at least 277,824 absentee ballots, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, a figure easily surpassing the absentee figure from the last presidential preference primary and Supreme Court election in 2016, when 249,503 absentee ballots were issued. Wisconsin officials are encouraging voters to cast their ballots absentee to reduce crowding at polling places, which could put voters and poll workers at higher risk of contracting the novel coronavirus.
To further encourage voting absentee, city of Madison announced it will begin offering curbside voting for high-risk populations for the virus on Friday, March 20. Older voters and those with chronic health conditions can register to vote and/or cast their ballot from their vehicle in four parking spots outside the City-County Building and Madison Municipal Building.
This year's number, amid an outbreak of the novel coronavirus that could severely hamper in-person voting on election day, could still climb far higher still as the election is still more than two weeks away.
So far, Dane County leads all other Wisconsin counties in the number of absentee ballots requested and issued. As of Thursday, Dane County voters have requested 57,824 absentee ballots, and 52,749 have been issued. The next closest county is Milwaukee, where 52,398 absentee ballots have been requested and 48,473 were so far issued.
Republican stronghold Waukesha County is third so far, with 32,107 absentee ballots requested and 28,123 issued as of Thursday.
The city of Madison is being flooded with requests and is getting help from other city agencies to keep up with demand. So far, the city clerk's office has issued 27,470 absentee ballots, far surpassing the 2016 spring election, when 11,126 Madisonians cast a ballot absentee. In addition, Madison city clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl Thursday said her office is working to process an additional 14,496 emails, most of which are absentee ballot requests.
State elections commission officials have openly considered the possibility of an all mail-in election to reduce the number of people at the polls on election day, but so far Gov. Tony Evers has said the election will go on as planned, with a push for more absentee voting.
Republicans have complained the surge in absentee voting could disadvantage them because larger counties such as Dane, with more Democratic voters, have the resources to offer more options for in-person absentee voting compared to less populated rural counties. Still, the bulk of absentee ballots in Madison, at least, have been requested by mail, not conducted in person.
To encourage absentee voter participation, Democrats asked a federal judge on Wednesday to extend deadlines for absentee voting in a new lawsuit against the Wisconsin Elections Commission ahead of the April 7 spring election.
The lawsuit, brought by the Democratic National Committee and Wisconsin Democratic Party also seeks to waive the voter ID requirement for absentee voting and proof-of-residence requirement for voter registration.
