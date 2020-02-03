Absentee voting in Madison starts Monday
Voting booth, State Journal generic file photo
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL

Madison voters can start casting absentee ballots at all Madison Public Library locations starting Monday.

On Feb. 10, the absentee voting locations will expand to include Edgewood College, Madison Area Technical College's Truax and South Goodman campuses, Union South, UW Memorial Union, the UW-Madison Student Activity Center, and the UW-Madison Health Services Learning Center.

Voters must present an acceptable form of photo ID before receiving an absentee ballot. The following types of ID are accepted under state law:

• A Wisconsin driver's license expiring after Nov. 6, 2018 (the date of the last November election)

• A Wisconsin photo ID issued by the state Department of Transportation expiring after Nov. 6, 2018.

• U.S. passport (book or card) expiring after Nov. 6, 2018

• Military ID card expiring after Nov. 6, 2018

• Certificate of Naturalization issued within the last two years

• Unexpired Wisconsin driver license or state ID card receipt

• ID card issued by a federally recognized Indian tribe in Wisconsin

• ID issued by a Wisconsin accredited university or college that contains an issuance date, a student signature, and an expiration date within two years of issuance; card must be accompanied by proof of current enrollment

• Unexpired Veterans Affairs ID card

Out-of-state driver licenses, out-of-state ID cards, faculty ID cards, and high school ID cards are not acceptable forms of voter ID under Wisconsin law.

The address on your ID does not matter when proving identity. The name on the ID, however, must reasonably conform to the name on the poll book.

The city said it doesn’t matter if the ID complies with the federal REAL ID Act of 2005, which has nothing to do with elections.

The Dane County Voter ID Coalition is available to help voters apply for a free Wisconsin ID card and can be reached at 608-285-2141.

The in-person absentee voting hours and locations for Madison are:

City of Madison Clerk's Office

210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Room 103

Jan. 27 - Feb. 14

8:00 am – 4:30 pm, Monday – Friday

Saturday, Feb. 15, 8:30 - 11:45 a.m.

Pinney Library

211 Cottage Grove Road

Feb. 3 - 16

9:00 am – 8:30 pm, Monday – Friday

9:00 am – 4:30 pm, Saturday*

1:00 - 4:30 pm, Sunday*

Central Library

201 W Mifflin Street

Feb. 3-16

9:00 am – 8:30 pm, Monday – Thursday

9:00 am – 5:30 pm, Friday

9:00 am – 4:30 pm, Saturday*

1 - 4:30 pm, Sunday*

Sequoya Library

4340 Tokay Blvd

Feb. 3-16

9:00 am – 8:30 pm, Monday – Friday

9:00 am – 4:30 pm, Saturday*

1 - 4:30 pm, Sunday*

Alicia Ashman Library

733 N High Point Road

Feb. 3 - 15

9:00 am – 8:30 pm, Monday – Friday

9:00 am – 4:30 pm, Saturday*

Goodman South Madison Library

2222 S Park Street

Feb. 3 - 15

9:00 am – 7:30 pm, Monday – Friday

9:00 am – 4:30 pm, Saturday*

Hawthorne Library

2707 E Washington Avenue

Feb. 3 - 15

9:00 am – 7:30 pm, Monday – Friday

9:00 am – 4:30 pm, Saturday*

Lakeview Library

2845 N Sherman Avenue

Feb. 3 - 15

9:00 am – 7:30 pm, Monday – Friday

9:00 am – 4:30 pm, Saturday*

Meadowridge Library

5726 Raymond Road

Feb. 3 - 15

9:00 am – 7:30 pm, Monday – Friday

9:00 am – 4:30 pm, Saturday*

Monroe Street Library

1705 Monroe Street

Feb. 3 - 15

10:00 am – 7:30 pm, Monday – Wednesday

10 am - 5:30 pm, Friday

9:00 am – 4:30 pm, Saturday*

Madison College - Truax Campus

1701 Wright Street

Feb. 3 - 15

8:00 am – 8:00 pm, Monday – Friday

8:00 am – 3:00 pm, Saturday*

Madison College - South Campus

2429 Perry Street

Feb. 3 - 15

8:00 am – 6:00 pm, Monday – Friday

8:00 am – 3:00 pm, Saturday*

UW-Madison Union South

1308 W Dayton Street

Feb. 10 - 13

2:00 pm – 6:00 pm, Monday – Thursday

UW-Madison Memorial Union

800 Langdon Street

Feb. 10 - 13

2:00 pm – 6:00 pm, Monday – Thursday

UW-Madison Student Activity Center

333 E Campus Mall

Feb. 10 - 13

10:00 am – 3:30 pm, Monday – Thursday

UW-Madison Health Services Learning Center

750 Highland Avenue

Feb. 10 - 13

10:00 am – 3:30 pm, Monday – Thursday

Edgewood College - Wingra Commons

Predolin Hall, 1000 Edgewood College Drive

Feb. 10 - 13

10:00 am – 2:00 pm, Monday – Thursday

*Voters on February 15-16 must be pre-registered.

 

