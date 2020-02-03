Absentee voting in Madison starts Monday

Madison voters can start casting absentee ballots at all Madison Public Library locations starting Monday.

On Feb. 10, the absentee voting locations will expand to include Edgewood College, Madison Area Technical College's Truax and South Goodman campuses, Union South, UW Memorial Union, the UW-Madison Student Activity Center, and the UW-Madison Health Services Learning Center.

Voters must present an acceptable form of photo ID before receiving an absentee ballot. The following types of ID are accepted under state law:

• A Wisconsin driver's license expiring after Nov. 6, 2018 (the date of the last November election)

• A Wisconsin photo ID issued by the state Department of Transportation expiring after Nov. 6, 2018.

• U.S. passport (book or card) expiring after Nov. 6, 2018

• Military ID card expiring after Nov. 6, 2018

• Certificate of Naturalization issued within the last two years

• Unexpired Wisconsin driver license or state ID card receipt

• ID card issued by a federally recognized Indian tribe in Wisconsin