Absentee voting in Madison starts Monday

Madison voters can start casting absentee ballots at all Madison Public Library locations starting Monday.
On Feb. 10, the absentee voting locations will expand to include Edgewood College, Madison Area Technical College's Truax and South Goodman campuses, Union South, UW Memorial Union, the UW-Madison Student Activity Center, and the UW-Madison Health Services Learning Center.
Voters must present an acceptable form of photo ID before receiving an absentee ballot. The following types of ID are accepted under state law:
• A Wisconsin driver's license expiring after Nov. 6, 2018 (the date of the last November election)
• A Wisconsin photo ID issued by the state Department of Transportation expiring after Nov. 6, 2018.
• U.S. passport (book or card) expiring after Nov. 6, 2018
• Military ID card expiring after Nov. 6, 2018
• Certificate of Naturalization issued within the last two years
• Unexpired Wisconsin driver license or state ID card receipt
• ID card issued by a federally recognized Indian tribe in Wisconsin
• ID issued by a Wisconsin accredited university or college that contains an issuance date, a student signature, and an expiration date within two years of issuance; card must be accompanied by proof of current enrollment
• Unexpired Veterans Affairs ID card
Out-of-state driver licenses, out-of-state ID cards, faculty ID cards, and high school ID cards are not acceptable forms of voter ID under Wisconsin law.
The address on your ID does not matter when proving identity. The name on the ID, however, must reasonably conform to the name on the poll book.
The city said it doesn’t matter if the ID complies with the federal REAL ID Act of 2005, which has nothing to do with elections.
The Dane County Voter ID Coalition is available to help voters apply for a free Wisconsin ID card and can be reached at 608-285-2141.
The in-person absentee voting hours and locations for Madison are:
City of Madison Clerk's Office
210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Room 103
Jan. 27 - Feb. 14
8:00 am – 4:30 pm, Monday – Friday
Saturday, Feb. 15, 8:30 - 11:45 a.m.
Pinney Library
211 Cottage Grove Road
Feb. 3 - 16
9:00 am – 8:30 pm, Monday – Friday
9:00 am – 4:30 pm, Saturday*
1:00 - 4:30 pm, Sunday*
Central Library
201 W Mifflin Street
Feb. 3-16
9:00 am – 8:30 pm, Monday – Thursday
9:00 am – 5:30 pm, Friday
9:00 am – 4:30 pm, Saturday*
1 - 4:30 pm, Sunday*
Sequoya Library
4340 Tokay Blvd
Feb. 3-16
9:00 am – 8:30 pm, Monday – Friday
9:00 am – 4:30 pm, Saturday*
1 - 4:30 pm, Sunday*
Alicia Ashman Library
733 N High Point Road
Feb. 3 - 15
9:00 am – 8:30 pm, Monday – Friday
9:00 am – 4:30 pm, Saturday*
Goodman South Madison Library
2222 S Park Street
Feb. 3 - 15
9:00 am – 7:30 pm, Monday – Friday
9:00 am – 4:30 pm, Saturday*
Hawthorne Library
2707 E Washington Avenue
Feb. 3 - 15
9:00 am – 7:30 pm, Monday – Friday
9:00 am – 4:30 pm, Saturday*
Lakeview Library
2845 N Sherman Avenue
Feb. 3 - 15
9:00 am – 7:30 pm, Monday – Friday
9:00 am – 4:30 pm, Saturday*
Meadowridge Library
5726 Raymond Road
Feb. 3 - 15
9:00 am – 7:30 pm, Monday – Friday
9:00 am – 4:30 pm, Saturday*
Monroe Street Library
1705 Monroe Street
Feb. 3 - 15
10:00 am – 7:30 pm, Monday – Wednesday
10 am - 5:30 pm, Friday
9:00 am – 4:30 pm, Saturday*
Madison College - Truax Campus
1701 Wright Street
Feb. 3 - 15
8:00 am – 8:00 pm, Monday – Friday
8:00 am – 3:00 pm, Saturday*
Madison College - South Campus
2429 Perry Street
Feb. 3 - 15
8:00 am – 6:00 pm, Monday – Friday
8:00 am – 3:00 pm, Saturday*
UW-Madison Union South
1308 W Dayton Street
Feb. 10 - 13
2:00 pm – 6:00 pm, Monday – Thursday
UW-Madison Memorial Union
800 Langdon Street
Feb. 10 - 13
2:00 pm – 6:00 pm, Monday – Thursday
UW-Madison Student Activity Center
333 E Campus Mall
Feb. 10 - 13
10:00 am – 3:30 pm, Monday – Thursday
UW-Madison Health Services Learning Center
750 Highland Avenue
Feb. 10 - 13
10:00 am – 3:30 pm, Monday – Thursday
Edgewood College - Wingra Commons
Predolin Hall, 1000 Edgewood College Drive
Feb. 10 - 13
10:00 am – 2:00 pm, Monday – Thursday
*Voters on February 15-16 must be pre-registered.