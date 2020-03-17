Absentee ballots issued statewide for April surpass recent spring elections

As state election officials are bracing for an April 7 election amid a burgeoning health crisis, voters are requesting absentee ballots in droves, exceeding requests for three of the last four elections.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission on Tuesday reported Wisconsinites have so far requested 173,000 ballots as concerns over the novel coronavirus rise.

That's the most for a spring election since 2016, which featured a Supreme Court race and competitive presidential primaries for both the Democratic and Republican parties. For that election, local elections officials across the state issued 249,503 absentee ballots.

This year could still surpass 2016, with the April 7 election featuring the state Supreme Court contest, a potentially still contested Democratic presidential primary, and other local races. The election is still set to occur despite other states canceling their spring elections amid national calls to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people to slow the spread of the disease.

On Monday, Gov. Tony Evers said he isn't currently planning to postpone the election over public health concerns, however, he and the state elections commission are encouraging voting absentee.