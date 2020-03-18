Absentee ballot requests in Wisconsin already exceed number in recent spring elections

As state election officials brace for an April 7 election amid a burgeoning health crisis, voters are requesting absentee ballots in droves, exceeding requests made in three of the last four elections.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission on Tuesday reported Wisconsinites have so far requested 173,000 ballots as concerns over the coronavirus rise.
That’s the most for a spring election since 2016, which featured a Supreme Court race and competitive presidential primaries for both the Democratic and Republican parties. For that election, local elections officials across the state issued 249,503 absentee ballots.
This year could still surpass 2016, with the April 7 election featuring the state Supreme Court contest, a potentially still contested Democratic presidential primary, and other local races. The election is still set to occur despite other states canceling their spring elections amid government orders to limit public gatherings to 10 people with some exceptions, including for polling places.
On Monday, Gov. Tony Evers said he isn’t currently planning to postpone the election over public health concerns. However, he and the state elections commission are encouraging absentee voting.
If the election still occurs, higher rates of absentee voting could help reduce crowding at the polls.
At least five states have postponed their elections, arguing it’s necessary to save lives. In Illinois, a state that held its spring election Tuesday, the Chicago Tribune reported an influx of calls from poll workers opting not to show up at polling places.
The Democratic National Committee on Tuesday called on states that still have spring elections, such as Wisconsin, to urge voting by mail and expand days and hours of in-person early voting, technically still called absentee voting. The DNC also called on states to proactively mail absentee ballots to voters, which Wisconsin has not done and something that could face legal hurdles.
In Madison, the city clerk’s office has already sent out at least 16,268 ballots by mail, more than in any other election, including the record-setting 2008 presidential election when the office mailed out 14,018. Those numbers don’t include ballots that voters complete in person at the clerk’s office, a number that tends to be far higher in major elections.
For the 2016 presidential election, for example, 674,424 people statewide voted absentee in person, typically at a local clerk’s office or other satellite location, which accounted for about 80% of those who voted absentee in that election.
Accounting for all types of ballots, the city of Madison as of Tuesday had issued 18,121 absentee ballots.
Wisconsin voters who want to avoid the polls and instead vote by mail can request a ballot until April 2 but are urged to do so as soon as possible to avoid possible delays in mailing. To request a ballot, you need to be registered to vote. If you’re not registered, you must do so online by midnight Wednesday. Mailed voter registration applications must be postmarked no later than Wednesday.
Voters can request an absentee ballot online at myvote.wi.gov or by mailing, emailing or faxing their municipal clerk’s office. Requests must be accompanied by a photo or copy of your photo ID. Absentee ballots must be received in a local clerk’s office or at a voter’s polling place by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
