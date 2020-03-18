Absentee ballot requests in Wisconsin already exceed number in recent spring elections

At least five states have postponed their elections, arguing it’s necessary to save lives. In Illinois, a state that held its spring election Tuesday, the Chicago Tribune reported an influx of calls from poll workers opting not to show up at polling places.

The Democratic National Committee on Tuesday called on states that still have spring elections, such as Wisconsin, to urge voting by mail and expand days and hours of in-person early voting, technically still called absentee voting. The DNC also called on states to proactively mail absentee ballots to voters, which Wisconsin has not done and something that could face legal hurdles.

In Madison, the city clerk’s office has already sent out at least 16,268 ballots by mail, more than in any other election, including the record-setting 2008 presidential election when the office mailed out 14,018. Those numbers don’t include ballots that voters complete in person at the clerk’s office, a number that tends to be far higher in major elections.