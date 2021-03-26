Absentee ballot requests are up for April election, a trend that may be here to stay

The number of absentee ballots Wisconsin voters have requested for the upcoming April election — more than a year since the COVID-19 pandemic began — is again up over pre-pandemic levels, a trend some local election officials think might be here to stay.

As of Friday, Wisconsinites have requested 391,413 absentee ballots for the April 6 election, which features the race for state superintendent as well as other local contests. That figure is nearly four times the 103,373 absentee ballot requested four years ago in the last state superintendent's race in April 2017, an election that also featured an uncontested state Supreme Court race.

That year, 708,711 people voted in the election and 77,959 of of the absentee ballots were requested, meaning 11% of voters that year voted absentee.

As Wisconsin wades through what appears to be the tail end of the COVID-19 pandemic, some local clerks are estimating a permanent increase in the number of people voting absentee, though not necessarily at the very high levels demonstrated during elections in 2020, amid the height of the pandemic.

City of Madison clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl said it's still a big unknown what long-term voting trends will look like in the post-pandemic world, but that she would expect some permanent increase in absentee voting.