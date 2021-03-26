Absentee ballot requests are up for April election, a trend that may be here to stay

The number of absentee ballots Wisconsin voters have requested for the upcoming April election — more than a year since the COVID-19 pandemic began — is again up over pre-pandemic levels, a trend some local election officials think might be here to stay.
As of Friday, Wisconsinites have requested 391,413 absentee ballots for the April 6 election, which features the race for state superintendent as well as other local contests. That figure is nearly four times the 103,373 absentee ballot requested four years ago in the last state superintendent's race in April 2017, an election that also featured an uncontested state Supreme Court race.
That year, 708,711 people voted in the election and 77,959 of of the absentee ballots were requested, meaning 11% of voters that year voted absentee.
As Wisconsin wades through what appears to be the tail end of the COVID-19 pandemic, some local clerks are estimating a permanent increase in the number of people voting absentee, though not necessarily at the very high levels demonstrated during elections in 2020, amid the height of the pandemic.
City of Madison clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl said it's still a big unknown what long-term voting trends will look like in the post-pandemic world, but that she would expect some permanent increase in absentee voting.
"For some people, they’ve just figured out the absentee voting process and they might find it is more convenient for them and have a desire to continue that," Witzel-Behl said. For others, it’s a matter of their comfort level with a pandemic and with all the variants of COVID that are out there. That absentee number we might see go down a bit as we get further and further out from the pandemic, but certainly there will be people who have now voted absentee and have liked that process and would like to continue voting absentee."
Witzel-Behl said in 2017, the city of Madison counted 7,578 absentee ballots, which includes in-person absentee ballots. For this year's April election, Witzel-Behl said the city has issued 33,326 absentee ballots have 8,732 have already been returned to be counted.
The city of Milwaukee has similarly seen a sustained increase in absentee ballots, including for this April's contest. Milwaukee has so far issued 43,110 absentee ballots and had 7,317 ballots returned as of Friday. The number of ballots for this April's election is more than five times the 7,713 absentee ballots issued for the April 2017 election. Of those, 5,013 were returned that year.
"During much lower turnout elections, we are still seeing a very large percentage of voters preferring to vote by mail," said Milwaukee Election Commission executive director Claire Woodall-Vogg. "Voters have definitely discovered the ease and convenience of voting by mail and I expect that our numbers will remain higher for years to come."
Woodall-Vogg said more than half of the total ballots cast in February's spring primary election were by mail.
If increased absentee ballot requests remain a permanent fixture of post-pandemic life, cities and towns across Wisconsin may have to prepare for a permanent bump in the funding needed to administer elections because of increased costs due to printing, postage and additional manual work that goes into assembling each absentee ballot mailing.
Cities also aren't yet sure how long they will need to keep plexiglass up at polling places to help prevent COVID-19, as well as purchase PPE and other cleaning supplies that have cost cities and towns money.
Because of the additional manual labor required to process absentee ballots, Woodall-Vogg said Milwaukee's central count processing staff is about three times larger this year than it normally would be in a spring election cycle, though she said the city should have no trouble with processing the ballots because it was able to purchase 7 additional high-speed tabulators last year.
Other cities besides the state's two largest are also witnessing sustained increases in absentee ballot requests. The city of Oshkosh, for example, has as of Thursday issued 4,421 absentee ballots, which includes 84 in-person absentee ballots. That figure is nearly four times the 1,180 requested for the April 2017 election, which included 272 in-person absentee ballots.
Oshkosh city clerk Pamela Ubrig said she thinks many voters newly discovered the relative ease of requesting an absentee ballot, and expects the number of absentee requests in future elections to remain higher than pre-pandemic levels, though probably not as high as during the height of the pandemic in 2020.
"Right now, once you have your ID uploaded, all you have is to basically go in there and click a couple buttons," Ubrig said.
But not all local elections officials are expecting higher levels of absentee voting to continue long-term. In Hayward, a small town in northwestern Wisconsin's north woods, city Clerk-Treasurer Lisa Poppe said the city so far as 126 absentee ballot requests on file, compared to 63 in the April 2017 election.
But Poppe said many of the absentee ballots requested for this April's election have been automatically sent to voters due to prior requests for absentee ballots to be sent for future elections. Poppe said she doesn't expect all those ballots to come back.
"I don't think it's going to remain high after this election," Poppe said. "I think they more trust coming in to vote now, with all the hype in the news about the mail being slow, and that kind of thing. And I don't think they're as worried about COVID now, at least in this area."
Wisconsin Elections Commission spokesman Reid Magney said it's too early to tell whether there will be any long-term shift in voter behavior, and that elections officials probably won't know that until next year, assuming the pandemic wanes.
The WEC reminded voters Friday that absentee ballots must arrive by Election Day to be counted. The U.S. Postal Service says it can take up to 7 days for a letter to arrive, so if you're planning to mail back your absentee ballot, elections officials say to return it as soon as possible. For voters planning on mailing back their ballots, that means they should do so by Tuesday, Mar. 30. After this date, the WEC advises voters should return their absentee ballots to their municipal clerk's office or drop box. Most voters can also deliver their absentee ballot to their polling place by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Voters who still need to request an absentee ballot by mail should do so immediately, the WEC says. Registered voters can make their requests online at https://myvote.wi.gov.
The deadline for local elections officials to receive an absentee ballot request is 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 1. Friday, April 2 is the final day to register to vote at your municipal clerk's office, but Wisconsin also offers Election Day voter registration at polling places.
Sunday, April 4 is the last day that municipal clerks may offer in-person absentee voting in their office or a satellite location.
