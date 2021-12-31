‘About saving lives’: Proposal aims to expand distribution of fentanyl testing strips

In an effort to help addicts find out before they use if drugs are laced with fentanyl — a dangerous, highly-potent synthetic opioid that is driving overdose deaths across the country — a Dane County Board member is pushing to make free fentanyl testing strips more widely available to residents.
“One use literally can kill you,” Sup. Anthony Gray, 14th District, said of fentanyl. “This is about saving lives.”
Public Health Madison and Dane County already distributes fentanyl testing strips through its existing needle exchange program. But Gray said not many people know about that, and he’d like to see the service expanded. Gray has authored a resolution aimed at expanding the testing strip distribution, supporting a state bill that would allow for the state to chip in to buy more strips and spreading awareness about the program.
“It’s not widespread because no one else knows about it,” Gray said of the testing strip availability. “If it’s an option for people, they need to know.”
Drug dealers can add fentanyl to other drugs -- such as cocaine, crack, heroin, ecstasy and methamphetamine -- to make production cheaper, Gray said. But it also makes the substances far more dangerous.
Fentanyl is so potent — about 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — that even a small amount can be deadly. It’s also tasteless and odorless, so it’s impossible to know if a drug has been laced with fentanyl without testing for it, Gray said.
The testing strips cost only a few cents per strip and are easy to use, Gray said. Public Health supervisor Jill Denson said users can mix a “miniscule” amount of their drug with water and dip the strip into the mixture. Similar to a pregnancy test, a line shows whether there’s fentanyl in the substance.
Gray’s resolution, which is making its way through county committees, would urge Public Health to work with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, first responders and other support organizations to develop a program that would provide the testing strips for free to anyone who needs them.
Denson said the county has a program for giving out strips already, but it can’t partner with the Department of Health Services right now because the testing strips are considered a controlled substance, so the state can’t distribute them.
The resolution supports a bipartisan state bill that would decriminalize the use of fentanyl testing strips. Aurielle Smith, director of Public Health’s Policy, Planning and Evaluation Division, said county attorneys figured out through some “legal finagling” a way to distribute test strips at the local level.
Denson said it would be helpful if DHS could have a program for providing test strips to municipalities because it would alleviate the cost of buying the tests and allow Public Health to focus on distribution, education and promotion. Right now, Public Health provides the strips at its East Washington Avenue location and Park Street location.
“Additional funding would be needed to purchase the test strips in bulk, especially if they are being distributed countywide,” Denson said.
Gray said he’s not exactly sure what he would want an expansion of the program to look like at this point. He said he hoped his resolution would at least spread awareness about the strips.
Gray said he’s passionate about the issue because he grew up in a family that had a “tremendous amount of struggles” with substance abuse. And a close friend of Gray’s recently lost her brother because he overdosed on something laced with fentanyl.
“One wrong batch, a few micrograms too many, and it can create death,” Gray said.
In Dane County, synthetic opioids — which are either fentanyl or fentanyl analogues, slight variants of the opioid that have more severe effects on the body — accounted for 72% of the county’s 85 opioid-related deaths in 2018, according to Gray’s resolution. By 2020, synthetic opioids accounted for 86% of the county’s 123 fatal opioid overdoses.
Synthetic opioids were a major driver of the third wave of the opioid epidemic that started in 2013, according to the CDC.
About 86% of drug users said they would use fentanyl testing strips and 70% said they wouldn’t use a drug if they knew fentanyl was in it, according to a 2018 study by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Rhode Island Hospital/Brown University.
Other research is limited, but other states including California, Maryland, Massachusetts Washington and Pennsylvania have started handing out free fentanyl testing strips in an effort to combat the opioid epidemic and fentanyl’s rising role in it.
Dane County’s Public Protection and Judiciary Committee recommended Gray’s resolution on a 6-1 vote Dec. 21. Sup. Jeff Weigand, 20th District, was the only one who voted against, but not because he didn’t like Gray’s idea. Weigand said he had some unanswered questions about how the resolution would work logistically. He voted to delay.
Weigand said he used to think that these sorts of strategies would “encourage illegal drug use.” That’s how he used to feel about naloxone, an antidote that quickly reverses an opioid overdose. But Weigand said he now understands the importance of naloxone as a tool for saving lives. If that’s what the testing strips will do, too, he said he’s supportive of that.
Gray said the response to his resolution has been “overwhelmingly positive.”
“People recognize that this is a problem that we can fix,” Gray said. “This is something that literally costs lives that we can do something about.”
