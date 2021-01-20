About a third of Wisconsinites could soon be eligible for vaccine

Wisconsin could soon expand the number of adults in the state eligible for COVID-19 vaccines to 1.6 million, a third of the state’s population.
That includes 457,000 frontline health care workers and nursing home residents and staff, the co-called 1a group, that have been receiving vaccines since mid-December. The state is about halfway finished with delivering the first of the two-shot vaccine, health officials said on Tuesday, and in some areas of the state nearly all of that group has received a shot.
A subcommittee for the State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee last week had proposed adding 1.1 million people to the next wave of vaccines, called 1b, including those over 70, inmates, corrections staff, inmates and those in other congregate living facilities, people living in shelters, teachers and daycare workers, police and firefighters and mink farmers.
On Tuesday the subcommittee lowered the age limit to 65, for a total of 700,000 seniors, the demographic that has overwhelmingly seen the greatest number of deaths. And on Wednesday the subcommittee added 40,000 to 50,000 disabled adults and senior care beneficiaries, and 138,000 essential workers, including 911 operators, utility employees, public transit workers and food chain employees, which include grocery store workers.
The additions will be reviewed by the Disaster Medical Advisory Committee on Thursday. The committee advises the Department of Health Services, which isn’t obligated to follow the recommendations.
The addition of essential workers came after the subcommittee reviewed more than 5,000 comments concerning last week’s proposals, which included 1,785 comments supporting the inclusion of grocery and food industry workers.
The expansion of those eligible to receive vaccines doesn’t mean shots will be available for those groups anytime soon because the state is expecting only about 70,000 new doses of vaccine per week.
But officials say that as the vaccinations of medical workers and nursing home residents winds down, the expanded pool of vaccine recipients will allow flexibility to the state’s approximately 1,200 vaccinators to use available doses.
Eventually, health officials say the number of doses will ramp up, but two to three times the current allotment would be needed to open the state to mass vaccination, deputy DHS Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said Tuesday.
That’s not expected to happen before late spring.
Willems Van Dijk said that during a call Tuesday with Gen. Gustave Perna, who leads the federal vaccine distribution operation, she was told that states are “likely to see a stable supply of vaccine for the next three to four weeks”
“We’ll see if that is how it unfolds,” she said. “But at this point in time we don’t have anything to indicate to us that we’re going to have a huge new supply of vaccine anytime soon.”
Also on Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order to extend the state’s mask order, which was set to expire on Tuesday. But Republicans, who control the Legislature, say they plan to mount an effort to tank the mandate next week.