About a third of Wisconsinites could soon be eligible for vaccine

The addition of essential workers came after the subcommittee reviewed more than 5,000 comments concerning last week’s proposals, which included 1,785 comments supporting the inclusion of grocery and food industry workers.

The expansion of those eligible to receive vaccines doesn’t mean shots will be available for those groups anytime soon because the state is expecting only about 70,000 new doses of vaccine per week.

But officials say that as the vaccinations of medical workers and nursing home residents winds down, the expanded pool of vaccine recipients will allow flexibility to the state’s approximately 1,200 vaccinators to use available doses.

Eventually, health officials say the number of doses will ramp up, but two to three times the current allotment would be needed to open the state to mass vaccination, deputy DHS Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said Tuesday.

That’s not expected to happen before late spring.

Willems Van Dijk said that during a call Tuesday with Gen. Gustave Perna, who leads the federal vaccine distribution operation, she was told that states are “likely to see a stable supply of vaccine for the next three to four weeks”