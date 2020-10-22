About 15,000 Wisconsinites, including postal workers, raise alarm about mail system

Baldwin wrote in the letter that the policies are especially concerning considering the already high number of citizens using mail-in ballots to vote in the Nov. 3 election.

According to a representative from Baldwin’s office, around 15,000 constituents have contacted Baldwin with concerns about the Postal Service since DeJoy attempted to institute the operational changes in mid-July.

Sorting machines are essential to a post office’s operations because they determine how and where to route mail for delivery. While many sorting machines were reconnected in Wisconsin after the federal judge’s ruling, some are still not being used to process mail, Baldwin’s letter said.

Kieca said there were 13 digital bar code sorting machines and two automated flat mail sorting machines running before DeJoy’s changes in Madison, and now there are 10 digital bar code sorting machines and one automated flat mail sorting machine running.

DeJoy has not publicly responded to Baldwin’s letter. Representatives from the federal and Wisconsin USPS did not respond when asked for comment on Baldwin’s letter.

Reid Magney, public information officer for the Wisconsin Elections Commission, said that voters need to give enough time for the Postal Service to deliver ballots.