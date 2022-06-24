Abortion's future uncertain in Wisconsin after U.S. Supreme Court ends nationwide protections

For the first time in nearly half a century, providing an abortion in Wisconsin is no longer a constitutionally protected right after U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday.

The decision is a stunning reversal of a guarantee that permitted medical providers to administer thousands of abortions in Wisconsin each year for decades. It cements the preliminary draft leaked in early May that triggered thousands of abortion rights activists to protest at the state Capitol while anti-abortion activists quietly rejoiced as they awaited a final decision.

"The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and (Planned Parenthood v. Casey) are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives," the decision stated.

The future of abortion in Wisconsin is now left open to the Republican-controlled Legislature and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. And it will remain a key talking point on the campaign trail as Democrats seek to protect abortion while Republicans will try to ensure a robust ban remains in place.

But the most imminent and wide-ranging battles surrounding abortion will be waged in courts statewide, where there will almost certainly be challenges to overturn the state's 173-year-old abortion ban. Likely among the first questions before the courts will be whether that 1849 ban — which prohibits doctors from providing abortions unless the procedure would be necessary to protect the mother’s life — is still in effect. There are no exceptions in the ban for rape or incest.

"It's definitely not Planned Parenthood's position that our criminal statute automatically springs back to life, but there are absolutely people that believe that it does," Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin legal advocacy and services director Michelle Velasquez told the Wisconsin State Journal in May.

Dan Lennington, deputy counsel for the conservative group Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, said in June that the law would activate immediately after Roe is overturned.

"That's my view and I haven't heard any persuasive alternative argument," he said.

For now, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin stated they would not provide abortions, leaving Wisconsinites to to travel to neighboring states where abortion will for now remain legal. Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul said he would not enforce the state ban, though he's up for reelection in 2022 and his opponents almost certainly would. Anti-abortion activists are likely to seek a total abortion ban, even when a mother's life is in danger.

“This is a massive victory for the sanctity of life in our Nation,” Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said in a statement. “The Supreme Court’s long-awaited decision restores lawmaking authority to the states and finally gives Wisconsin voters a voice in how they want to protect the most vulnerable.”

“This decision will punish women and cost people their lives," Lt. Gov. and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes said in a statement. "The American people deserve elected leaders who will go to the mat to protect our basic freedoms and that’s what I intend to do. It’s past time to abolish the filibuster and make Roe the law of the land.”

Liberals have a chance to flip the court in their favor next April in an election to replace retiring conservative Justice Patience Roggensack.

"We do not pretend to know how our political system or society will respond to today’s decision overruling Roe and Casey," Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the majority opinion. "And even if we could foresee what will happen, we would have no authority to let that knowledge influence our decision."

Work is certain to continue for both anti-abortion and abortion rights groups. Some Republican gubernatorial candidates made clear they would support complete abortion bans, and some anti-abortion groups have for years supported that goal. Dealt a massive blow, abortion rights groups are all but certain to head to the courts to regain a guarantee to abortion access that has withered in Wisconsin.

The statewide focus to protect abortion became especially clear after Democrats in the U.S. Senate failed in their latest effort to codify Roe.

Republicans have introduced a slimmed-down version of the failed Democratic measure, but there hasn't been any significant effort to move that bill forward and there likely aren't enough senators to overcome a filibuster even if it does. Some Republicans are mulling over a nationwide abortion ban as well, The Washington Post reported.

Six in 10 Wisconsinites say abortion should be legal in most or all cases.

Marquette Law School Polls conducted between September 2012 and last October found that, on average, 25% of respondents said abortion should be legal in all cases and almost 35% said it should be legal in most cases, while 23% said it should be illegal in most cases and 12% said it should be illegal in all cases. An average of 4% of respondents over the 11 polls said they did not know enough to have an opinion.

In Wednesday's Marquette Law School Poll, 27% of respondents said abortion should be legal in all cases, 31% said it should be legal in most cases, 24% said it should be illegal in most cases and 11% said it should be illegal in all cases.

