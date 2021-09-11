Abortion emerges as key issue in Wisconsin's 2022 gubernatorial race

James Bopp, Jr., general counsel for the National Right to Life Committee, said the U.S. Supreme Court's decision not to block the Texas law signals a small but meaningful shift in the way the court treats the abortion issue, one that could eventually lead to Roe v. Wade being struck down.

Bopp said courts have typically granted a number of exceptions to normal rules of procedure when addressing abortion issues, and said it's encouraging to see the court in the Texas case treat the issue in a "normal" fashion. He said the high court declined to take up the case because it failed to name defendants who could enforce the law.

"It’s always encouraging to me when they just apply normal rules," Bopp said. "And that is what they were doing here."

If the court continues on this path, Bopp said, the consequences for Roe v. Wade could be substantial.

"I hope it leads to consistently applying normal rules to abortion, and if that would occur over time, I don’t see how Roe v. Wade can survive without all these exceptions that prop up the right to abortion."

'Pandora's box'