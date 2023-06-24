One year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the right to an abortion remains central to Democrats' political operations in Wisconsin as the state party seeks to keep U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin in office — a key race to keeping the U.S. Senate in Democrats' hands — and re-elect President Joe Biden next year.

Liberals' calculus is clear: Most Wisconsinites — and just about all Democrats — favor more permissive abortion policies than the state's 1849 feticide bill, which has been broadly interpreted to ban abortions in all cases except to save the mother's life. The issue featured prominently in Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' reelection in 2022 and helped lead to liberal Justice-elect Janet Protasiewicz' double-digit winning campaign for the Wisconsin Supreme Court earlier this year.

Democrats hope it will continue to energize not only liberal voters but also independents and even some Republicans who favor some abortion rights.

"There's a real irony there ... that Republicans finally got what they wanted, in a way, after more than 50 years since Roe v. Wade, but it is costing them electorally," UW-Madison political science professor Barry Burden said. "The Dobbs (v. Jackson Women's Health Organization) decision helped keep Democrats competitive in an election cycle where they should have suffered pretty significant losses."

At the same time, Democrats' lawsuit challenging the state's apparent near-total abortion ban is slowly moving through the courts, likely on its way to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which will have a liberal majority in August.

Since the ruling, abortion continues to be largely unavailable in Wisconsin, requiring women to travel to nearby states for the procedure. Planned Parenthood reported over 50% more abortion patients in their Illinois clinics since last June, many of them traveling from out of state. The group's Minnesota clinics had a 25% increase, Minnesota Public Radio reported.

As the one-year anniversary of the Dobbs decision approached last week, Wisconsin Democrats made clear the issue would factor heavily into their 2024 campaigns.

The Democratic National Committee on Wednesday announced an ad campaign in Wisconsin including abortion rights billboards in Milwaukee and digital ads on social media.

"The fight for reproductive freedom is on in 2024," Wisconsin Democratic Party chair Ben Wikler said, adding that the biggest question is whether there will be federal legislation to protect abortion rights or a national abortion ban.

Baldwin echoed those concerns in a video last week.

"I refuse to let the next generation of women be left with fewer rights than their mothers and grandmothers," she said.

Wisconsin Republicans, meanwhile, have remained mostly silent on the issue. Republican Party of Wisconsin spokesperson Rachel Reisner didn't respond to a request for an interview with party chair Brian Schimming.

Instead, they've focused on issues they're better positioned on, like inflation and crime, Burden said.

Republicans have also sought to "soften the hard edge" on Wisconsin's abortion ban through proposals to add exceptions for rape and incest, or suggesting putting the matter to a referendum, as proposed by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh.

"So far, neither of those strategies ... have been very effective," Burden said.

No legislative solution

The parties' different approaches reflect a divide across the nation that favors Democrats when it comes to abortion: 42% of the public say the Democratic Party best represents their views on abortion, compared with 26% who said the same about the Republican Party, the Kaiser Family Foundation found. Just 10% of self-identified Democrats said their party doesn't represent their views on abortion, compared with 27% of Republicans.

Both parties have introduced several abortion bills in the last year, all of which have gone nowhere in a state where the Legislature is controlled by Republicans and the governor's office is held by a Democrat.

In March, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, proposed a bill to add exceptions for rape and incest to the state ban. But Evers said he wouldn't sign any abortion bill that leaves that 1849 law in effect. Soon after, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said the Senate wouldn't even take up the bill given the certainty of a veto.

Since then, Republicans introduced measures clarifying that several medical procedures that could lead to the death of a fetus wouldn't be categorized as abortions. The bills haven't received a vote yet. Even if they do, Evers would almost certainly veto those, too, because they would leave the 1849 ban active.

Democratic proposals have been equally unsuccessful. Democratic lawmakers have proposed abortion legislation that hasn't received a public hearing. Evers called for the Legislature into two special sessions to repeal the state's 1849 ban and have voters weigh in on the ban, but Republicans quickly gaveled out of both meetings.

Likely headed to court

That means the likeliest venue for resolving the state's abortion debate is in the courts.

Days after the Dobbs decision, Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul challenged the state's abortion ban, which hadn't been enforced since Roe established a constitutional right to abortion in 1973.

Kaul argued that subsequent, more permissive abortion bans effectively obviated the ban. He also alleged the law has been out of use for so long that it can no longer be considered to be in effect.

While most of the hearings on the case so far have involved procedural issues, Dane County Circuit Judge Diane Schlipper questioned whether part of the law being challenged by Kaul only prohibits killing a fetus without the mother’s consent, not consensual abortions.

Whatever becomes of the case, it's almost certainly headed to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which will have a liberal majority for the first time in 15 years after the election of Protasiewicz, who was unusually frank in discussing her support for abortion rights during the campaign.

If the court does grant more abortion rights before the 2024 elections, Burden said, "Democrats will have to diversify their arguments, their messaging to voters," beyond abortion.

