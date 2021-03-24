March 1, 2020, was a fairly typical day in Wisconsin. News on the front page of the Wisconsin State Journal was a standard Sunday mix of hard news — Joe Biden wins the South Carolina primary — a local enterprise story on Madison’s homeless, and a feature on a specialty cheese enterprise in Reeseville.

The only hint of things to come was a skybox directing readers to Page 8: “UW summons students home,” referring those studying in foreign countries where the coronavirus was spreading quickly.

On Page 5, President Donald Trump reacted to the first U.S. death ascribed to the coronavirus, calling the threat overblown, and a “hoax.”

Within days, life as we knew it changed.

It was a year ago this month that Gov. Tony Evers kicked off the fight against what was then commonly referred to as the “novel coronavirus” with a “safer at home” order.

For years we’ll be unpacking how profoundly COVID-19 shaped our lives, exposing inequities, deepening political divides, punctuating the most significant civil rights movement in decades and inflicting trauma on our psyches.

But with the story of the pandemic still unfolding, it’s easy to lose sight of how quickly it all happened, from the state’s first infection, through the harrowing winter of rising death counts, and finally to the arrival of a vaccine.

As we enter what is hopefully the last leg of the pandemic, it’s a good time to take a look back and process the whirlwind of events that brought us to this point. What follows is a timeline containing some of the high points and low points of the past year.

