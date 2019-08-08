A year after telling the public as a candidate he had obtained a bachelor's degree, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said Thursday he hasn't completed his degree at Alabama A&M University.
The Democrat revealed to the Isthmus newspaper that he completed coursework to resolve an incomplete class but never turned it in. He called it "a small technical thing."
Barnes' biography on Gov. Tony Evers' website doesn't claim that he graduated. Instead, it describes him as an alumnus, which may be someone who only attended a school.
However, in response to a Wisconsin State Journal candidate questionnaire last year when he was running in the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor, his campaign stated he had a "BA in Broadcast Journalism - Alabama A&M University." A BA is a Bachelor of Arts degree.
According to Isthmus, Barnes volunteered the information that he hadn't yet obtained a degree, and told the newspaper he is working with A&M to finish requirements to graduate.
Barnes, a former Milwaukee legislator, won the primary with 68% of the vote over Sheboygan businessman Kurt Kober.
Barnes' spokesman, Earl Arms, his campaign and an Alabama A&M spokesman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.