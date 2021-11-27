A vocal few: New members bring conservative views to blue Dane County Board

Rockwell, 19th District, vice president of American Extractions, a biotechnology company, declined to answer questions about his political views for this story.

The two newcomers don’t have much power to influence the overall policy direction of the 37-member board. But they have made the small, conservative minority on the board much more vocal. And they hold sway on a major committee, the Public Protection & Judiciary Committee, which is in charge of making recommendations on public safety and criminal justice issues.

Sup. Dave Ripp, 29th District, who used to identify as a libertarian and leans conservative in some areas while also being an advocate for the environment, said he had gotten "used to being the minority."

A Dane County Board member for more than 37 years, Ripp remembers a few years in the 1990s when conservatives made up the majority of the board. Since then, conservative representation has steadily declined.

Liberals took back control in the early 2000s. In 2003, there were 16 conservatives on the board, Ripp said after reviewing County Board records. By 2006, that number dropped to 9, and by 2016, it dropped to 7.