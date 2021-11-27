A vocal few: New members bring conservative views to blue Dane County Board

When the Dane County Board adopted its 2022 budget earlier this month, two unusual voices spoke up in opposition.
Sups. Jeff Weigand and Tim Rockwell, elected in special elections over the summer, voted against the $754.8 million budget, saying the board needed to be more fiscally conservative.
“We should not be raising taxes,” Weigand said. “In fact, we should be reducing the tax burden.”
Rockwell said the 4.4% increase in the county's portion of a person's property taxes, or $67.87 on the average home, would be a hit to "the hardworking people of Dane County."
Their remarks, standard fare on almost any governmental body responsible for spending taxpayers' money, only seemed out of place for the setting: the overwhelmingly liberal Dane County Board.
Officially nonpartisan, the board's political debates usually hew to the divide between progressives and more moderate liberals.
While neither Weigand nor Rockwell identify as Republicans, their remarks during board discussions have tended to highlight conservative concerns.
Weigand, 20th District, who was most recently vice president of the business technology office at WPS Health Solutions and previously worked for the state departments of Transportation and Administration, said he leans conservative in some areas and liberal in others. He said he doesn't identify with a political party and "would first and foremost describe myself as a Christian." Wisconsin Young Republicans knocked on doors for Weigand's summer campaign and congratulated him on his win in a Facebook post.
Rockwell, 19th District, vice president of American Extractions, a biotechnology company, declined to answer questions about his political views for this story.
The two newcomers don’t have much power to influence the overall policy direction of the 37-member board. But they have made the small, conservative minority on the board much more vocal. And they hold sway on a major committee, the Public Protection & Judiciary Committee, which is in charge of making recommendations on public safety and criminal justice issues.
Sup. Dave Ripp, 29th District, who used to identify as a libertarian and leans conservative in some areas while also being an advocate for the environment, said he had gotten "used to being the minority."
A Dane County Board member for more than 37 years, Ripp remembers a few years in the 1990s when conservatives made up the majority of the board. Since then, conservative representation has steadily declined.
Liberals took back control in the early 2000s. In 2003, there were 16 conservatives on the board, Ripp said after reviewing County Board records. By 2006, that number dropped to 9, and by 2016, it dropped to 7.
For the last several years, Ripp said, he has been largely alone in expressing the conservative viewpoint on the board. He declined to identify board members who he believes are more moderate liberals because he didn't want them to be criticized for not being "liberal enough." He noted that he believes Rockwell is "a little more moderate" than Weigand, based on how he votes.
Ripp said he wasn't surprised Weigand and Rockwell won their elections, noting broader support for their positions outside of Madison and in more rural parts of the county.
Weigand, who lives in Marshall, represents rural areas to the north and east of Sun Prairie. Rockwell lives in Sun Prairie and represents northwestern Sun Prairie.
But Ripp said he was surprised they ran in the first place.
It can be discouraging to be one of just two or three members championing his side, he said.
"I do accomplish things, but it can be so frustrating," Ripp said.
Policy tries
So far, major proposals authored by Weigand and Rockwell have failed to gain traction.
Weigand introduced a resolution that sought to end Dane County's mask mandate, but the proposal didn't go anywhere. It was never put on an agenda for any of the county's committees.
Rockwell authored a budget amendment to put an additional $23 million toward the Dane County Jail construction project, but the full County Board didn't consider it.
The $23 million did, however, make it through the Public Protection & Judiciary Committee, which recommended the amendment on a 4-3 vote. Rockwell and Weigand, along with Sups. Maureen McCarville and Dorothy Krause, voted in support.
After the recommendation, progressive Sup. Heidi Wegleitner, 2nd District, called the committee the "incarceration caucus" in a Facebook post. More progressive County Board members have vehemently opposed putting more funding toward the already $148 million jail consolidation project, while those who are more moderate have supported additional funds.
Other priorities
Although Rockwell's and Weigand's proposals have been unsuccessful, their votes serve to bolster the efforts of more moderate proposals and provide an additional hurdle for more progressive ones.
For instance, the two joined Ripp and Sup. Tim Kiefer in voting against taking $25,000 from the Sheriff's Office to put more money toward developing a plan to address homelessness.
In their election campaigns, Weigand and Rockwell both advocated for ensuring the Dane County Sheriff's Office has enough resources. Progressives, on the other hand, have proposed cuts to the Sheriff's Office after calls from protesters last year to defund law enforcement and put more money toward social services.
Weigand said he also wants to ensure schools stay open for in-person classes instead of online learning, prevent "payday lenders" from taking advantage of low-income people, help move the jail project forward and decrease taxes, especially for medium- to low-income households.
Weigand said he supports the conservative ideal of individual responsibility but also believes the county has "an obligation" to help those who are unable to take care of themselves.
More to come?
Nationally and statewide, Republicans are expected to do well in elections next year if historic patterns hold true. But that's mostly for federal races, not necessarily local government, said UW-Madison journalism professor Michael Wagner, an expert on elections.
With very few exceptions, the political party of the president "always has a bad night" nationally in the midterm election of a president's first term, Wagner said. But that pattern will likely be less pronounced in Wisconsin because voters will be focused on the governor's race, a key statewide contest that gives those national trends less pull, Wagner said. It's also hard to say anything definitive about small local races, such as those for Dane County Board seats.
David Blaska, a former Dane County Board member and conservative blogger, said Weigand is "a hopeful sign" that more conservative-leaning candidates could get elected to the board.
Ripp was less optimistic, noting that Dane County is "extremely liberal," and said he doesn't see that changing anytime soon, even with new voting districts.
When redrawing voting district maps years ago, Ripp said the County Board used to draw lines to cut out conservatives and favor Democrats. Ripp said the board would "always somehow put two conservatives in the same district," putting them at a disadvantage.
The maps are now drawn by a neutral board, and a new, nonpartisan map will be in place this spring. But Ripp said he doesn't expect that to change anything. A few more conservatives could win in rural areas, Ripp said, but he doubted many would want to run since they would be "outnumbered" on the board.
"I don’t see a whole lot of change to the board," Ripp said.