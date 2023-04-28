Shelia Stubbs should not lead the Dane County Department of Human Services, a group of county supervisors decided Thursday, dealing a remarkable blow to Stubbs' bid that has been mired with accusations of racism, misinformation and transparency concerns.

In a nearly five hour hearing, supervisors questioned Stubbs on the political questions that have surrounded her nomination in recent days: her conflicting statements on whether she'd resign from the state Assembly if confirmed, language used by her supporters and her claims that her nomination is being handled different because of her race.

Members of Stubbs' church, who packed into the hearing at the City-County Building Thursday in "Confirm Shelia Stubbs" t-shirts, swung from glowing testimonies about her resume and commitment to helping the vulnerable to remarkable attacks on the supervisors set to vote on her nomination. Stubbs' mother Linda Hoskins called Board Chair Patrick Miles, 34th District, a racist, rat and weasel.

By meeting's end, the committee unanimously recommended that the full board reject Stubbs' nomination to lead the county's largest department. A vote from the board's Personnel and Finance Committee and the full board are set in the coming weeks.

In her own testimony, Stubbs largely stuck to the merits of her credentials, experience and achievements. At times, she dodged pointed questions, blamed a legislative intern for confusion over whether she'd leave the state Assembly and called Sup. Yogesh Chawla, 6th District, an "extremist."

"I have fought all my life, my entire life in this community for fairness and justice," Stubbs said.

In her remarks, Stubbs laid out the challenges faced by the department she hopes to lead, mainly the end of pandemic-era federal funds, keeping people out of the criminal justice system and strengthening equity in its services.

"I think you will see that a change will happen in a sense that I will make sure we're more inclusive. I will make sure it's more fair. I will make sure that everyone has an opportunity," Stubbs said.

But for supervisors, what ultimately sank Stubbs' nomination was her characterization of the process and a lack of transparency over how County Executive Joe Parisi chose her to lead the Department of Human Services.

On April 16, two days after Parisi announced her nomination, Stubbs and another speaker told her congregation that supervisors, specifically Miles, were plotting to stop it. That opposition was racially motivated, she said.

But a resolution to name her Human Services director was introduced on April 20, the first opportunity supervisors had to do so.

"This is a difficult conversation about a person I like and respect," Miles said, who served alongside Stubbs' in her 16 years on the board.

"All too often when we've had some disagreement on some policy issue or budget matter, oftentimes the discussion turned to something other than the merit of the issue at hand," Miles said.

"That's what's happened here with what was presented to her supporters," Miles said.

The anger from Stubbs' supporters turned to threats via phone and email, said Sup. April Kigeya, 15th District, who told the State Journal that her and another Black supervisor were called an expression that refers to Black people who cater to the interests of whites in power.

Kigeya asked Stubbs what she thought of those threats at Thursday's hearings.

Stubbs replied: "People say what they want to say because this is a democracy, but this is not what Representative Stubbs believes in."

Other supervisors inquired what Stubbs felt was being done differently in her nomination process compared to others.

Stubbs stated that she felt over-examined and over-scrutinized.

"I feel like I'm being put under a different status," Stubbs said.

Throughout the hearing, Stubbs had questions posed to her about turnover in her state Assembly office, her votes on giving county money to her church and how she would prevent retaliation in Human Services workplaces. Questions like that, Stubbs contended, don't typically get posed to county nominees.

But Sup. Heidi Wegleitner, 2nd District, contrasted the selection process that chose Stubbs to what the two previous Human Services directors faced. Shawn Tessman, who resigned last year citing disrespect from the board, was already a Human Services official and was chosen after a national recruiting effort.

Former longtime director Lynn Green faced a public townhall with the other finalists.

But now, the open director position was posted for three weeks, Wegleitner said. No national recruitment or public outreach happened. The current interim director Astra Iheukumere, a Black woman who previously served as deputy director of Human Services, interviewed for the position and was passed over for Stubbs.

"That's what's different about this process," Wegleitner said. "It was short. It was quick and it wasn't the sort of thorough vetting that we'd seen previously."

With Stubbs' pledge on Wednesday that she would resign from her state Assembly seat if confirmed, the prospect of her keeping both jobs was settled before the committee hearing.

But Sup. Cecely Castillo, 7th District, asked Stubbs about her conflicting statements about whether she'd resign.

On April 16, she told her church she would refuse to leave the state Assembly if confirmed as the Human Services director. And on Wednesday, Stubbs sent a constituent email saying she planned to keep both jobs.

Stubbs said an intern accidentally sent that email.

"I am so sorry that my intern made a mistake," Stubbs said.

"I am the representative and it is my responsibility to clear it," she said.