A towering debate in Door County about accessibility and historic preservation

What plan is ultimately approved, if any, is anyone’s guess.

A $1 million proposal to repair and preserve the 75-foot-tall historic observation tower at Potawatomi State Park would appease preservationists but do nothing to make the structure near Sturgeon Bay accessible to those with mobility issues.

The Department of Natural Resources is considering a plan that would either repair the tower or replace it. But in both cases it would include a 1,300-foot-long ramp that would add nearly $5 million to the price tag of the Door County structure.

Republican politicians are crowing about costs and delays. There have been studies, reports and informational sessions. The Sturgeon Bay Historical Foundation wants to save the existing tower, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, while the DNR’s criteria for the tower project requires accessibility. In an ideal world, the project would be funded in the 2023-25 state budget that would get its final approval from Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat. Republicans, who control both the state Senate and Assembly, could remove the project.

Scott Bader, president of the Friends of Potawatomi State Park, said his organization has been pushing for the tower’s restoration since it was closed in late 2017. He calls the DNR’s proposals “fiscally irresponsible” and wants to simply maintain the structure. His group is also not against accessibility. It recently raised half of the money for a $360,000 accessible fishing pier in the park. But the two tower options presented by the DNR are non-starters for the 30-member Friends group.

“To come back with two plans that are astronomical in price was kind of shocking,” Bader said by phone from his Sturgeon Bay real estate office. “We can’t fund raise that much. There’s just no way. It was built with stairs, and you can’t change something like that without a significant cost. It’s never been handicap accessible.”

Only it’s no longer 1931, when the tower was built by the Wisconsin Conservation Commission, the precursor to the DNR, which has evolved and has been working to make outdoor experiences more accessible.

Its Open the Outdoors program includes the creation of boardwalks and fishing piers designed to get those with mobility challenges closer to marshes, lakes and rivers. There are 10 accessible cabins scattered throughout state parks like Copper Falls, Mirror Lake, Buckhorn, Harrington Beach and Potawatomi, while campsites with asphalt pads are also found throughout the state park system.

The DNR also has a nine-member Disability Advisory Council whose members “represent a variety of disabilities and geographic areas of the state” and have interest in hunting, fishing, outdoor recreation and conservation.

And there is a prime example of what can be had just up the Door County shoreline between Fish Creek and Ephraim.

In 2021, the 60-foot-tall Eagle Tower opened in Peninsula State Park. The $3.5 million project with an 850-foot-long ramp included a $750,000 contribution from the Friends of Peninsula State Park, grants from the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program and scores of private donations. It should be noted, however, that Peninsula State Park is one of the most popular state parks in the state and draws more than 2 million people a year, 10 times that of Potawatomi.

Access a priority

Regardless, providing access to a tower falls in line with the DNR’s modern-day mission, said Steve Schmelzer, director of state parks, who was superintendent of Devil’s Lake State Park from 2008 to 2020. On Jan. 12, Schmelzer led an informational meeting on the project.

“Moving forward, the DNR will summarize the public’s input received and make a recommendation through DNR leadership to the governor’s office on which course to take to move the Potawatomi project forward,” Schmelzer said at the meeting’s conclusion.

That input includes a short public survey that is open through Feb. 13. It asks if the tower should be “restored or repaired” or removed and replaced with a new tower. It also asks a preference on a helical ramp that forms a series of circles, or a linear ramp, similar to that of Eagle Tower. The survey doesn’t ask if the tower should or shouldn’t have a ramp.

“Everyone wants to repair the existing tower,” said state Rep. Joel Kitchens, R-Sturgeon Bay. “The administration has absolutely refused to listen to the people of Door County.”

But those with disabilities pay taxes, too, and also enjoy scenic views.

Scores of buildings, whether they are historic or not, have been modified over the past 40 years to provide access. In 1990, the Americans with Disabilities Act became law in an effort to “establish a clear and comprehensive prohibition of discrimination on the basis of disability.”

Across the state

Observation towers, built decades ago, dot the state, and virtually all of them are inaccessible to those who use a wheelchair or have debilitating health conditions. The towers include those at Lapham’s Peak in Delafield, the 60-foot-tall Parnell Tower in the Northern Kettle Moraine State Forest near Plymouth and another on the 1 billion-year-old hill we now call Rib Mountain near Wausau. Blue Mound State Park in western Dane County has two towers that provide east and west views.

But if you can’t do stairs, you’re out of luck.

“For Potawatomi, the structure must be brought up to current building code. Additionally, the decision and the commitment has been made to make the tower fully accessible,” said Missy VanLanduyt, the DNR’s recreation partnerships section chief. “We do work to make minor repairs as they come up on the other towers such as replacing boards or railings. Those routine maintenance items are done all the time on towers across the state.”

The existing Potawatomi tower, near the eastern terminus of the Ice Age Trail, remains standing but is closed. Three studies of the wooden structure have revealed deteriorated columns, beams, joists and decking, while handrails are not up to code.

‘Forethought’

For now, the sweeping views of Sawyer Harbor, Cabot Point and the bays of Sturgeon and Green are reserved for the seagulls, osprey and eagles.

“There has been a significant change in getting people with mobility issues into the outdoors,” said Monica Spaeni, who in 2001 suffered a spinal cord injury while skiing. “It has to be a forethought and not afterthought.”

Spaeni is founder and president of Access Ability Wisconsin, a nonprofit whose goal is to place motorized outdoor wheelchairs in every county in Wisconsin and that can be used free of charge. The chairs have tracks that allow the user to traverse hiking trails and go through mud, snow and sand. Some use them for hunting and fishing, others to bird watch or take in the fall colors. As of Wednesday, her organization, based outside of Mineral Point, has 25 chairs in 13 counties and one in Lake County, Illinois. Her organization also has a trailer that can provide multiple chairs at special events by request.

But accessibility issues aren’t limited to those who use wheelchairs. They can include the elderly, those with heart conditions or others with temporary issues like a broken leg. But whether it’s a $1 million restoration of the Potawatomi tower or a $6 million version with a massive ramp, Spaeni said the solution needs to serve the entire community.

That could include adding an elevator or not doing the project at all and putting the money toward other programming that benefits all.

“I just feel like in order to restore a tower you have to look at the community its going to serve. If all of that money is required have we really brained-stormed other economical solutions,” Spaeni said. “It’s not about the money. It’s about the community. These parks are for the whole community.”

