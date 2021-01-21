A third of Wisconsin police departments in survey report no body cameras

One in three Wisconsin law enforcement agencies that responded to a new survey said they don't use body cameras, according to findings released Thursday.

The state Department of Justice released the findings from a survey of 553 agencies conducted in November. The survey asked about the agencies' use of body and squad car cameras.

Of the 434 departments that answered the questions about the cameras, 160, or 36%, said they don't use body cameras at all. The City of Madison has wrestled with the question of whether to equip police with body cameras and in the latest budget included $83,000 for a pilot program in the North District.

Three-quarters of the 274 agencies that do use body cameras said they had enough devices so every officer has a dedicated camera. Other agencies said officers exchanged cameras during shift changes, only specific officers had their own cameras or not every officer uses a camera.

Police use of body cameras has come to the forefront nationally in the wake of shootings by police over the past year. Advocates contend the cameras offer an unbiased view of what actually transpires during such encounters.