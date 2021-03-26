'A somber remembrance': Friday's #StopAsianHate event to draw Wisconsin leaders, activists

"What that work looks like — that labor has to be shared," said Hong, the state’s first Asian American representative. "It's not just on the community to constantly be telling elected officials what the plan is and what to do. We as elected officials have to take our own initiative and really meet the community where they are and provide more concrete solutions."

Kaleka, who is Indian American, said some solutions AAPI Wisconsin is hopeful for include "developing preventative, community-based infrastructure and strategies to address AAPI collective violence." He also wants to see leaders at all levels publicly condemn racist language when they see or hear it and educate themselves on what racism and hatred "even look like or feel like."

Gov. Tony Evers is among the elected leaders expected to attend and speak at the event. In a statement this week, he urged individuals "to help end this dangerous rhetoric and condemn racist harassment, attacks, and violence."

"We can all do more," he added.