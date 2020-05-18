A single Dane County inmate infected 32 others

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Dane County Jail inmate who used an anti-fever medication to hide his symptoms infected 32 other inmates with COVID-19 at the facility, the Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Authorities believe the inmate masked his symptoms because he didn't want to be confined in an isolated cell. He is being held responsible for the vast majority of COVID-19 cases, which number 37 since the first inmate was found to have been infected with the virus on March 26. Of those, six have been released, six have recovered and 25 remain in medical isolation, according to the agency. Most of the inmates who have tested positive have showed no symptoms or only minor symptoms, and none have required hospitalization.

Another 34 inmates are in quarantine and being monitored after coming in contact with inmates who have tested positive for the infection.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Elise Schaffer said jail personnel have used social distancing practices by limiting the movement of inmates and sheltering in place, which she said has been successful in mitigating transmission of the infection between areas.

But she said of the measures, “it does not address the limited space within the units, making social distancing a challenge.

The inmate who concealed his symptoms was discovered through contact tracing conducted after another inmate contracted the disease. He was being held at the Public Safety Building jail facility, which also houses sheriff administration offices. It's one of three jail facilities that also include the top two floors of the City-County Building and the Ferris Center in south Madison, which houses the county's work release program.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.