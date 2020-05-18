You are the owner of this article.
A single Dane County inmate infected 32 others

Dane County Sheriff's officials say 37 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak first surfaced at the jail on March 26. 

 MICHELLE STOCKER

A Dane County Jail inmate who used an anti-fever medication to hide his symptoms infected 32 other inmates with COVID-19 at the facility, the Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Authorities believe the inmate masked his symptoms because he didn't want to be confined in an isolated cell. He is being held responsible for the vast majority of COVID-19 cases, which number 37 since the first inmate was found to have been infected with the virus on March 26. Of those, six have been released, six have recovered and 25 remain in medical isolation, according to the agency. Most of the inmates who have tested positive have showed no symptoms or only minor symptoms, and none have required hospitalization.

Another 34 inmates are in quarantine and being monitored after coming in contact with inmates who have tested positive for the infection.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Elise Schaffer said jail personnel have used social distancing practices by limiting the movement of inmates and sheltering in place, which she said has been successful in mitigating transmission of the infection between areas.

But she said of the measures, “it does not address the limited space within the units, making social distancing a challenge.

The inmate who concealed his symptoms was discovered through contact tracing conducted after another inmate contracted the disease. He was being held at the Public Safety Building jail facility, which also houses sheriff administration offices. It's one of three jail facilities that also include the top two floors of the City-County Building and the Ferris Center in south Madison, which houses the county's work release program. 

Steven Elbow joined The Capital Times in 1999 and has covered law enforcement in addition to city, county and state government. He has also worked for the Portage Daily Register and has written for the Isthmus weekly newspaper in Madison.

