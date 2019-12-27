'A rocky road': Wisconsin Republicans recap the first year of split control under Gov. Tony Evers

The top Republican in the Wisconsin Senate says the first year of divided government under Gov. Tony Evers has been “a rocky road.” The head of the Assembly Republicans says the last 12 months have “probably gone better than I expected.”

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos have together served as the respective heads of their caucuses over the last three legislative sessions. But this is the first time the two are concurrently doing so under a Democratic governor.

Both have said the arrangement has brought them closer together, particularly during the state budget process earlier this year. Still, each have their own take on the new governor and how to navigate that office.

The two spoke with reporters separately in year-end interviews in recent weeks; Fitzgerald addressed reporters in a news conference, while Vos held one-on-one conversations.

In his comments, Fitzgerald noted he’s met with Evers three times over the course of the year “and most of that was early on.” Still, the Juneau Republican added he’s working to set up another meeting in the new year, to map out “some stuff that we've got some common ground” on.