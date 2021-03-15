‘A really disturbing trend’: 2020 saw fewer cars on Dane County roads, more dangerous driving

Sgt. Dennis Sieren of the Dane County Sheriff's Office hopes that as the coronavirus gets under control, deputies will be able to make more traffic stops to curb some of the reckless driving.

Also, Sieren said dangerous driving patterns could quiet if traffic picks up due to more people commuting to work.

"If there's more traffic congestion, I don't know if people will be able to drive as recklessly," Sieren said.

Across Wisconsin, Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson said during a state Capitol committee hearing Wednesday that while the amount of people on the road decreased with the onset of the COVID-19 crisis last year, fatalities have increased — something he attributes to “risky driving behaviors.”

In 2019, State Patrol officers issued 575 citations to drivers going more than 100 mph, according to the DOT. In 2020, that number was 1,379, almost triple.

In response, the state has launched new campaigns, attempted to leverage predictive analytics and more, Thompson said, adding: “I hope some of these things are paying off, but that’s been a really disturbing trend.”