A night of firsts for the Dane County Board — women make up majority, virtual swearing-in

Eicher said the women making up a majority of the board for the first time "is going to be incredible." The newly elected board is also a younger one, she said, with a number of supervisors under the age of 35.

"We have diversity in all senses of the word, and I think it's quite awesome," she said.

Eicher said that the last month amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has been "a complete shock to the system," and the board will have its fair share of challenges to deal with during the recovery process.

"Our conversations have shifted, and it's not going to be easy," she said. "But our values and focus on taking care of people stay the same."

Sups. Chuck Erickson, 13th District, and Kristen Audet, 17th District, were elected as the board's first and second vice chairpeople.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.