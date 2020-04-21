A night of firsts for the Dane County Board — women make up majority, virtual swearing-in

The Dane County Board celebrated a number of firsts Tuesday night — the newly elected board was sworn in virtually and is now made up by a majority of women.
Of the 37 County Board supervisors sworn in virtually, 11 are newcomers to the board and 20 are women.
The 11 supervisors who are new to the board were sworn in one-by-one, while the rest of the board was sworn in together.
Also Tuesday, the board elected Sup. Analiese Eicher, 3rd District, as its new chairwoman. Eicher previously stepped up as the temporary chair of the board after former leader Sharon Corrigan resigned before the end of her term.
Eicher said while she wished the board could have celebrated in person, she looks forward to working with the new and returning supervisors.
"We have a lot of interesting folks and perspectives, a lot of good leadership experience and knowledge," Eicher said. "I'm really excited about this board."
Eicher said the women making up a majority of the board for the first time "is going to be incredible." The newly elected board is also a younger one, she said, with a number of supervisors under the age of 35.
"We have diversity in all senses of the word, and I think it's quite awesome," she said.
Eicher said that the last month amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has been "a complete shock to the system," and the board will have its fair share of challenges to deal with during the recovery process.
"Our conversations have shifted, and it's not going to be easy," she said. "But our values and focus on taking care of people stay the same."
Sups. Chuck Erickson, 13th District, and Kristen Audet, 17th District, were elected as the board's first and second vice chairpeople.
