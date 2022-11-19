‘A long time coming’: Madison plans ambitious remake of public housing in ‘The Triangle’

After extensive outreach to residents, the city is offering an ambitious, perhaps $200 million, vision to fully redevelop housing for low-income residents and add many more units on a major piece of “the Triangle” Downtown.

A draft plan would demolish five dated and worn low- and high-rise residential buildings and a grocery store for new construction that would increase the number of housing units from 340 to 1,200 in multiple structures ranging from three to 12 stories. It would extend the East Campus Mall through the site to Lake Monona.

The project, called “Taking Shape, Our Triangle,” could begin as soon as late 2024 and be built in phases over a decade.

The city is exploring ways to make the Triangle “more livable and human-scale for current and future residents,” said Matt Wachter, city planning, community and economic development director.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Martha Siravo, who has lived in the Community Development Authority’s housing for more than three years and serves on the Triangle’s resident advisory council.

The roughly 26-acre Triangle, bounded by South Park and Regent streets and West Washington Avenue, was once the core of the low-income, multiethnic Greenbush neighborhood, which was razed amid national urban renewal efforts in the 1960s.

Today, the Triangle includes the 340 housing units at five sites and a small Asian grocery store on 10.5 acres owned by the city’s Community Development Authority; housing and community center owned by the nonprofit Bayview Foundation, formed in 1966 to support culturally diverse, low-income families, many of them immigrant refugees from Southeast Asia; a UW Health clinic; and Select Specialty Hospital.

The CDA is partnering with New Year Investments, a woman-owned Madison company, and others to redevelop the CDA’s 10.5 acres. City staff and New Year Investments will make a presentation to the CDA board at a special online meeting at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

The Bayview Foundation has already begun a $52 million redevelopment of its diverse, international, low-income community.

“CDA is in close communication with Bayview’s leadership, and expects that both developments will blend together seamlessly as a single neighborhood,” Wachter said.

Renewal gets dated

The city and Bayview have been eyeing redevelopment efforts for some time with a commitment to engage residents and avoid the mistakes of the 1960s.

Back then, “renewal” eventually relocated 233 residential and 33 commercial/industrial buildings — meatpacking plant, junkyards, taverns, liquor outlets — and more than 1,150 residents.

Several land use plans were proposed for the area, with housing as a primary use along with other commercial uses such as hotels, shopping centers and medical facilities. Eventually, the majority of the area was reserved for affordable housing and two parcels were sold for medical uses.

For the CDA, The Gay Braxton apartments was the first housing to be built, opening in 1965, followed by the 10-story Brittingham Apartments in 1976; the Karabis Apartments, reserved for individuals with physical disabilities, in 1977; and finally, the eight-story Parkside Tower, Parkside Townhouses and a single-story commercial building, currently rented to Midway Asian Foods, each in 1978.

Despite its setting at a prominent route into Downtown, the Triangle is isolated, physically turned inward through its design and cut off by its busy border streets.

All of the CDA’s Triangle buildings have begun to deteriorate and face significant costs to renovate to modern standards.

“The buildings are really, really old and the insides of the buildings have an institutionalized feel,” Siravo said. The floor plans are dated and parking is inadequate for visitors and support staff, she said.

A new vision

In the past six months, the Taking Shape team has largely been engaging with CDA residents and gaining a robust understanding of the site’s constraints and opportunities, New Year Investment’s Anne Neujahr Morrison said in a letter to the CDA. On Thursday, the team shared the draft plan with residents.

The extensive resident engagement reflects that seen as Bayview prepared its plans and is critical to avoiding errors made in the 1960s, said Ald. Tag Evers, whose 13th District includes the site. “We don’t want to make the same mistakes again,” he said.

“The way the Triangle has engaged the community from the very beginning gives residents a lot of hope,” Siravo said.

All of the current buildings, including the Midway Asian Foods, would be removed for new, more functional, nurturing and sustainable spaces.

“Midway has signaled an interest in remaining on site and expanding in some format, though it likely will not be in the single-story detached structure that they have today at Park Street and West Washington,” Wachter said. “CDA expects a small first-floor retail presence on the site that would again focus on residents’ daily needs.”

The draft plan adds 860 units to meet the city’s growing housing needs, and it prioritizes centralized amenities and accessibility to services for residents, green spaces and lakefront views. It includes improved security and enclosed parking.

The site can easily handle the additional housing as the Triangle Monona Bay Neighborhood Plan has an upper limit of about 1,600 units, Wachter said.

“It makes sense to add density where you can while providing green space and community spaces,” Evers said.

Meanwhile, CDA has been clear that everyone living on the Triangle today will have a unit there post-redevelopment if they wish, Wachter said. “Initial phasing plans have been designed to minimize disruption and ensure that residents only need to move once,” he said. “Current residents will not see any change in their rent structure, as they currently pay a fixed 30% of their monthly income regardless of their unit type.

“We are currently evaluating options for the additional units, but it is likely that low and moderate-income households will continue to be the targeted populations for new units, with the possibility of some market rate units in the mix,” he said.

Coming together

Given its prominent location, site design will be focused on the sensitive interaction between private and shared spaces for residents, visitors and the broader public, Wachter said.

“This includes better integration into the surrounding urban fabric at a scale that is appropriate for the Downtown area and rapidly densifying Park Street corridor, reintroducing something of the grid that disappeared when the Triangle was first developed by CDA decades ago,” he said.

The most exciting concepts are a central community hub near the middle of the site, public and semi-private outdoor spaces including an extension of the East Campus Mall through the property, as well as elevated green courtyards over above-ground parking garages, Wachter said.

Better pedestrian connections between buildings with enclosed and outdoor walks will improve circulation for mobility-impaired residents, he said. The units will also be aimed toward greater comfort and accessibility for all, including open floor plans and improved access to natural light and lake views.

The project would be done in four or five phases with construction starting as soon as late 2024, Wachter said.