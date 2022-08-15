'A little bit for everybody': How the Inflation Reduction Act could boost clean energy

With last week's passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, Congress authorized the largest investment to combat climate change in American history.

The $739 billion bill promises to transform the energy sector with $369 billion for "energy security and climate change" measures expected to reduce the nation's greenhouse gas emissions by about 40% from 2005 levels, according to independent analyses. Scientists warn emissions need to be cut in half by 2030 and eliminated entirely by 2050 to avoid the most catastrophic impacts of climate change.

With an emphasis on carrots rather than sticks, the bill is packed with tax credits and instant rebates designed to reward both consumers and corporations.

Those credits, which incentivize the production and use of renewable power sources such as solar, wind, hydrogen, hydro and nuclear power — as well as biofuels, heat pumps and electric vehicles, among other technologies — would last for 10 years.

Provisions in the bill will also improve the economics of community-owned solar farms, energy storage and systems designed to use waste heat from industrial facilities, said Tim Baye, a professor of business development and energy specialist at UW-Madison.

Tax credits would also apply to some electrical components, a boon to Wisconsin’s $28 billion power and controls industry, which includes companies like Johnson Controls and Generac.

“It’s a big toolbox for decarbonization,” Baye said. “There’s a little bit for everybody here.”

"This is industrial-strength industrial policy," said Michael Vickerman, policy director for RENEW Wisconsin, a nonprofit that promotes renewable energy in-state. Critically, the bill focuses on domestic manufacturing of clean energy, he said, which would present a shift from the largely foreign production of renewables technology.

The bill also expands tax credits to include all forms of clean energy, benefiting Wisconsin's biofuels industry, which includes products such as ethanol, biodiesel, plant-based aviation fuel and methane derived from manure and other organic material.

Just this past week, Baye had fielded a dozen calls from biogas developers trying to understand their opportunities, he said.

“The threshold to break even just dropped significantly,” Baye said.

Solar certainty

In Dane County, where residents worry about climate change more than anywhere else in Wisconsin, contractors and experts said that the bill will have a limited impact in the short run. But they said it offers stability that will grow the use of clean energy and climate-friendly technology over time.

"There's far more work than we can handle," said Michael Drews, owner of Madison solar contractor Drews Solar.

Still, year-to-year uncertainty has accompanied the Energy Investment Tax Credit, a credit that subsidizes a portion of installing new renewable energy, since its inception in 2005. That uncertainty makes long-term decisions difficult for solar businesses, Drews said.

His company recently signed a three-year lease on a warehouse, he said, betting that the credit would get extended yet again.

"Every few years, we go through this — is it going to be extended? Is it not?" he said.

The Inflation Reduction Act would lock in the credit at 30% for 10 more years.

"Ten years in energy policy terms is several lifetimes," Vickerman said.

Customers adjust their behavior based on the credit, said Nick Aikens, a project manager at Full Spectrum Solar, another Madison solar contractor. While Full Spectrum's installations typically slow down in the early months of the year, customers often rush at the end of the year to install before the credit declines.

With ten years of consistent policy, Aikens said he would expect a more consistent flow of customers.

And more solar customers who install for primarily economic reasons — with environmental impact as a secondary consideration — might come along as the technology gets cheaper, Aikens said.

"Having a tax credit is going to make or break certain (installations)," Aikens said. "A lot more people are more likely to consider it."

The bill also includes cash subsidies for government and nonprofit organizations that don't pay income taxes.

"I'm hoping we'll see more interest from municipal utilities in clean energy development than we're used to seeing," he said.

Electric car confusion

The bill extends the $7,500 credit for purchasing an electric vehicle or a plug-in hybrid another ten years, and adds a new $4,000 credit for used electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids.

But it also adds new conditions for vehicles to qualify for the full tax credit regarding the sourcing of battery minerals and components. And high-cost EVs — SUVs, trucks and vans over $80,000 and other vehicles over $55,000 — do not qualify, nor do vehicles with materials sourced from "foreign entities of concern," such as China and Russia.

An analysis from Consumer Reports shows that only 14 EV models made in North America cost less than the bill's maximum price. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a lobbying group for the auto industry, said that only two models will qualify for the credit when the bill passes. Soon after, none will qualify as the sourcing requirements become increasingly stringent over the bill's lifespan.

Industry efforts to transition to electric models, other federal incentives and burgeoning consumer demand mean that the credit likely will not hinder the growth of the electric vehicle market, said William Sepic, president of the Wisconsin Automobile and Truck Dealers Association.

But the credit will be "very difficult to achieve" for manufacturers, he said, noting that dealers will likely have to repeatedly explain to consumers why their EV of choice does not qualify for a tax credit.

"I think it's a legitimate concern," Vickerman said. But creating a "significant and continuous demand" for domestically produced materials will ultimately prove beneficial in the long run, he said.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, agreed, and said that manufacturers will respond to the incentives to ensure more vehicles qualify.

"It's all about customer demand," Baldwin said Tuesday. "And when you have incentives that are going to increase that demand I feel very confident that vehicle manufacturers are going to listen and deliver."

And as the supply chain begins to catch up with demand, prices will begin to drop, said Gregg May, transportation policy director for the environmental advocacy group 1000 Friends of Wisconsin.

"As we see more and more EVs come out, this extension of the tax credit should incentivize more people to jump on board," May said.

Heat pumps

The bill also includes rebates of up to $8,000 to incentivize heat pumps, which use electricity to heat and cool buildings with significantly less carbon emissions than fossil fuel sources.

Incentives through Wisconsin's Focus on Energy program have already accelerated heat pump installations, said Kendall Richards, president of All Comfort Services, an HVAC, plumbing and electrical contractor.

Last year, All Comfort Services installed around 15 heat pumps, he said; this year, they are on track for 25 to 30.

"We're moving more heat pumps than we have in the past," Jordan Breunig, service manager for Harker Heating & Cooling, said.

While heat pumps account for less than 10% of All Comfort's installations, Richards said the $8,000 rebate would make them a "no-brainer" for homeowners who qualify.

"Heat pumps are our future," he said. "Whether you think so or not, the government thinks so."

Though traditionally considered best suited for mild climates, recent advances have allowed heat pumps to work in very cold weather. Some models now perform at well below minus 10 degrees, temperatures that occur roughly four days a year in Madison, while others come with backup systems that kick in at extremely low temperatures.

In a recent study for Focus on Energy, the Center for Energy and the Environment found that in states like Wisconsin, where electricity is relatively expensive, heat pumps cost more to operate than a gas furnace at temperatures below about 50 degrees.

But for homes heated with electricity or propane, the savings can be significant. And rising natural gas prices will make heat pumps more competitive.

State Journal reporter Chris Hubbuch contributed to this story.