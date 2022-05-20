A 'gutter campaign': Sheriffs blast GOP attorney general candidate Adam Jarchow

A group of nearly a dozen sheriffs denounced Republican attorney general contender Adam Jarchow for promoting misinformation and false attacks that they called "unparalleled in recent memory of political campaigns in the state."

The law enforcement officials accused Jarchow's campaign of promoting "false and misleading information" to voters through emails, texts and social media posts, chiefly about his main opponent in the GOP race for attorney general, Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney.

Most of the sheriffs who signed onto the statement have endorsed Toney and they do not cite any specific purported falsehoods that Jarchow has made. The group includes Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman, Marinette County Sheriff Jerry Sauve and Sheboygan County Sheriff Cory Roeseler.

"His gutter campaign seems to have no limit," the group said of Jarchow, a former state representative from Balsam Lake.

"His strategy is indicative of a professional politician — when you have little to no record of accomplishments relative to the office you're seeking then you lie and spread false information to diminish your opponent," they said.

Jarchow's campaign did not immediately comment on the statement from the sheriffs, but sent out a statement on Friday highlighting a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel column that reported on letters and text messages between Toney and friends that claim he voted for Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden.

The contest between Jarchow and Toney has seen repeated attacks between the candidates over who has the more legitimate conservative credentials to take on incumbent Attorney General Josh Kaul in the Nov. 8 general election.

Jarchow has put out multiple advertisements chastising Toney for charging 10 Fond du Lac residents for violating Gov. Tony Evers’ original stay-at-home order in April 2020. Toney has said his responsibility as a district attorney is “to enforce the rule of law, whether or not I agree with or like the law” and noted the charges were later dismissed.

The statement from the sheriffs notes law enforcement for Toney, who has garnered endorsement from police and district attorneys throughout Wisconsin.

"What's clear is Jarchow's campaign has nothing to do with his own prosecution skills or experience in a court room," the sheriffs said. "He has no experience whatsoever."

"As Jarchow seeks the office of 'top cop,' the lies he's spread about DA Toney would make Jarchow ineligible to be a police officer if he held that position in the state of Wisconsin," the statement said.

Jarchow, who is a practicing business attorney, has his own contingent of endorsements from county sheriffs and police chiefs, and released a policy platform last month that would waive college tuition for police officers and forgive their student loans.

The GOP primary for attorney general will be held on August 9.

