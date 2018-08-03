The Madison City Council Executive Committee will consider 12 applicants for the 13th District seat, which Ald. Sara Eskrich will vacate next week.
The candidates will answer a series of questions and will be interviewed at a special committee special meeting Monday in room 354 of the City-County Building, 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Eskrich, who has served on the board for three years, said she accepted a full-time position that would prevent her from giving her council duties the proper amount of attention.
The candidate approved by the committee would serve until the spring election in April.
The applicants are Allen Arntsen, Parker Conover, John Paul Croake, Tag Evers, David Hoffert, Tricia Holub, David Katz, Todd Kiley, Isaac Knoflicek, Kyle Richmond, Karla Stoebig and Sally Younger.
Arntsen, a retired trial lawyer for Foley & Lardner, said in his application that he would seek input from constituents then advocate for their priorities.
"My legal and community service experience has given me the skills to address and reconcile diverse interests to advance common goals," Arntsen said.
Conover, a student at the UW Law School and legal intern for the state Legislative Council, said his main priorities would be the Monroe Street construction, economic development in that area and affordable housing in the city.
"I am eager to continue supporting the businesses, residents and other entities experiencing difficulty due to the construction," Conover said.
Croake, a real estate and business lawyer at Murphy Desmond, said he would like to be residents' go-to contact with city government.
"I hope to have the opportunity to engage more deeply with my immediate community and help shape the broader city's priorities," Croake said.
Evers, founder of concert promoting company True Endeavors and now a senior talent buyer at FPC Live, said one of his top priorities would be engaging the community in the developments along South Park Street.
"It's my view that projects work best with input from the ground up, resulting in more buy-in and better outcomes," Evers said.
Hoffert, a technical trainer at Epic Systems Corp., said his focus would be on homelessness, affordable housing and providing support to low-income residents.
"A growing city like Madison certainly needs new development, and high-quality infill projects can be an important component of a successful affordable housing strategy," Hoffert said, adding that it is important for residents be involved and knowledgeable about that development.
Holub, a part-time chemist at Coating Place, said she joined the Greenbush Neighborhood Association council over the winter and wants to expand her role in local politics.
"I believe that caring for the community and the drive to do what is right can overcome initial inexperience in this role," Holub said.
Katz, a marketing consultant at Voyageur Tourism Marketing, said he wants to keep the district feeling quiet and suburban while promoting tourism in the area.
"Preservation of the lifestyle and culture of this neighborhood requires well thought out and sound planning regarding neighborhood development (both structural and cultural), maintenance of excellent public schools and well thought out transit planning," Katz said.
Kiley, a trades superintendent at the UW-Madison electric shop, said he learned more about the workings of the council when he had to go through the Urban Design Commission to build an addition on his home.
"I believe that I could listen to the neighborhood resident and bring to them some history but also address their concern," Kiley said.
Knoflicek, an information technology manager and financial supervisor at the UW-Madison Laboratory of Genetics, submitted a resume listing skills in finance and budgeting, project management and customer service.
Richmond, a communications manager at artisan cheese shop Fromagination and former Dane County Board District 4 supervisor, said his priorities would include advocating for the district in the Comprehensive Plan and upcoming budget as well as developments in and outside the district.
"There are urgent issues in District 13 and before the council in general that require experienced representation," Richmond said.
Stoebig, a receptionist at the UW-Madison veterinary teaching hospital, said she would focus on gathering input on developments in the area, budgeting allotment and transportation improvements.
"I want to help Madison be more responsive to all its people, not just the ones with time (or interest) to be extra involved in local governance," Stoebig said.
Younger, a technical writer with the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation and member of the Wisconsin Board of Bar Examiners, said she would seek to amplify the voices of people in the southern part of the district.
"Many of my working-class neighbors are concerned that their voices are losing strength in this vital conversation. That perception can and must change," Younger said.
Arntsen and Richmond said they do not plan to run for election in the spring.
Croake, Hoffert and Younger said they are planning to run or seriously considering it.
Conover and Evers said they have not decided whether they would run.
Holub, Katz, Kiley and Stoebig indicated that they would be more likely to run if they were awarded the interim position.
Knoflicek did not indicate whether he plans to run or not.