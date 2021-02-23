A decade later, Act 10 has reshaped the labor movement in Wisconsin

In the years since, union membership has dropped in the state by 5.5 percentage points, according to federal data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Last year, 8.7% of Wisconsin workers were members of a union — below the national average of 10.8%.

"The decline in unionization is dramatic," said Laura Dresser, an economist at the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Center on Wisconsin Strategy. "It is a direct result of the Act 10 restructuring of union rights and relevance and on top of that then there's further de-unionization as a result of the right-to-work laws."

Along with the drop in membership came a weakening of unions' place in the political structure of the state. While a Wisconsin Democracy Campaign analysis found unions' campaign contributions and election spending have increased from 2011 to 2020 compared to the previous decade, they've dropped as a proportion of total PAC and corporate contributions and electioneering expenditures as other groups spent more.