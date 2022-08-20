'A crisis moment': With no clear plan, Dane County Jail project at a crossroads

Supervisors on the Dane County Board are looking to regroup after they failed to reach consensus on a way forward for their jail consolidation project, and the idea of using $10 million of the county's rainy-day fund to get the jail over the finish line is already getting serious consideration.
The board rejected three options for the new jail at its meeting Thursday night: a smaller, five-story jail; borrowing an extra $10 million for a six-story, roughly $166 million jail the board approved in March that went millions over budget by the summer; and putting a ballot referendum to voters in November asking if they supported the $10 million increase.
Due to rising construction costs, the new jail has grown tens of millions of dollars over its original budget. The project would consolidate the county's jail facilities in a single campus combining the Public Safety Building and a new tower, and close the 1950s-era jail at the City-County Building that has long been considered inhumane.
But none of the three possibilities won out on Thursday. The five-story jail, supported by the board's Black Caucus and criminal justice reform groups in the community, would have cut some medical beds and included calls for reform that included a weekend court pilot program, releasing people stuck in jail on low cash bail and expanding alternatives to youth incarceration. Supporters touted it as a way to reduce the staggering racial disparities in the jail's population, where Black people are behind bars at twice the national average.
But supervisors rejected that plan on a 16-21 vote. Many opponents made rhetorical gestures in support of the proposal's reforms but ultimately voted against it due to fears of future crowding in a smaller facility and uncertainty over whether judges, prosecutors and law enforcement would buy in to proposed reforms that might reduce racial disparities.
The other two options failed too. The extra $10 million failed on a 25-12 vote, a handful of votes short of the three-fourths majority needed to pass. And the referendum was overwhelmingly rejected on a 2-35 vote, with supervisors calling it an abdication of the county's responsibility to make the tough decisions on the jail project themselves.
"We're at a point where we have to go back to square one," said Sup. Yogesh Chawla, 6th District. "This is a time where board members need to get together and work to find a common path forward."
In the meantime, the dire conditions in the City-County Building and high rates of Black incarceration persist.
As of Thursday, 53% of the jail’s population was Black. Dane County is about 6% Black, according to the U.S. Census.
Black men are arrested and charged for crimes at a far higher rate than their white counterparts, a product of inequities in housing, education, social services and other factors. They also face inequalities in the sentencing they receive for crimes.
Eyeing reserves
On Thursday, Sup. Andrew Schauer, 21st District, floated the idea of using $10 million of the county's reserve fund to close the funding gap for the six-story jail. That drew immediate pushback from some supervisors, including finance chair Sup. Elizabeth Doyle, 1st District.
Use of the rainy day funds for the jail could be passed with a simple majority in upcoming budget negotiations.
Board Chair Patrick Miles called using the reserve funds "not the ideal situation" in an interview on Friday. The total amount of money in the reserve stands somewhere north of $65 million, about 14% of last year's total operating expenses, Miles said.
"We're sort of at a crisis moment where we need to get this project moving," Miles said.
Still searching
As a possible compromise, Miles said the board could consider putting the $10 million in funding back on the table, but couple it with $5 million of reserve funds to use for implementing criminal justice reforms. An actual financial commitment could help stakeholders like judges and the District Attorney's Office get behind new programs, Miles said.
"I'm trying to figure out any creative way to get (the jail) done while still trying to address the disparities," he said.
As alternatives emerge, other supervisors also want to get to work immediately on reforms like weekend court, expanding electronic monitoring and figuring out how to release inmates who are stuck in jail because they can't afford bail. As of late July, 35 people were in the jail for low-level offenses, unable to pay $1,000 or less in bail.
"My commitment is to work through strategically each of the justice reforms," said Sup. Richelle Andrae, 11th District, who chairs the board's Public Protection and Judiciary Committee. Andrae added that the board needs to do a better job of consulting and listening to people who have been incarcerated.
Next priority
For Sup. April Kigeya, 15th District, a member of the board's Black Caucus, the failure of the group's plan and the criticism she's received from colleagues has been frustrating and disappointing.
Most of the caucus members are newcomers to the board and already put out a proposal that came three votes shy of success, she noted.
"We're criticized for not being good enough, yet the supervisors who have been on the board for how many terms, what are the things they're putting forth?" Kigeya said, adding that getting reforms passed will be the next priority of the group.
"They didn't think the 725-bed jail was sustainable, but it begs the question: What are you trying to sustain?" she said. "Is it the racial disparities? Why are you trying to keep the status quo?"