'A crisis moment': With no clear plan, Dane County Jail project at a crossroads

Black men are arrested and charged for crimes at a far higher rate than their white counterparts, a product of inequities in housing, education, social services and other factors. They also face inequalities in the sentencing they receive for crimes.

Eyeing reserves

On Thursday, Sup. Andrew Schauer, 21st District, floated the idea of using $10 million of the county's reserve fund to close the funding gap for the six-story jail. That drew immediate pushback from some supervisors, including finance chair Sup. Elizabeth Doyle, 1st District.

Use of the rainy day funds for the jail could be passed with a simple majority in upcoming budget negotiations.

Board Chair Patrick Miles called using the reserve funds "not the ideal situation" in an interview on Friday. The total amount of money in the reserve stands somewhere north of $65 million, about 14% of last year's total operating expenses, Miles said.

"We're sort of at a crisis moment where we need to get this project moving," Miles said.

Still searching

As a possible compromise, Miles said the board could consider putting the $10 million in funding back on the table, but couple it with $5 million of reserve funds to use for implementing criminal justice reforms. An actual financial commitment could help stakeholders like judges and the District Attorney's Office get behind new programs, Miles said.

"I'm trying to figure out any creative way to get (the jail) done while still trying to address the disparities," he said.

As alternatives emerge, other supervisors also want to get to work immediately on reforms like weekend court, expanding electronic monitoring and figuring out how to release inmates who are stuck in jail because they can't afford bail. As of late July, 35 people were in the jail for low-level offenses, unable to pay $1,000 or less in bail.

"My commitment is to work through strategically each of the justice reforms," said Sup. Richelle Andrae, 11th District, who chairs the board's Public Protection and Judiciary Committee. Andrae added that the board needs to do a better job of consulting and listening to people who have been incarcerated.

Next priority

For Sup. April Kigeya, 15th District, a member of the board's Black Caucus, the failure of the group's plan and the criticism she's received from colleagues has been frustrating and disappointing.

Most of the caucus members are newcomers to the board and already put out a proposal that came three votes shy of success, she noted.

"We're criticized for not being good enough, yet the supervisors who have been on the board for how many terms, what are the things they're putting forth?" Kigeya said, adding that getting reforms passed will be the next priority of the group.

"They didn't think the 725-bed jail was sustainable, but it begs the question: What are you trying to sustain?" she said. "Is it the racial disparities? Why are you trying to keep the status quo?"