A barren landscape in Milwaukee as downsized Democratic National Convention prepares to open

“It’s going to be dozens of people,” McNulty dryly joked. “I’m kind of a stoic. I deal with it as it comes. I can’t do anything about it, so I don’t worry about it. I just pivot as much as I can.”

McNulty, who opened a Madison location in the 100 block of State Street last summer, has swiveled to his online sales. His Madison store remains shuttered and won’t reopen until next March, but internet sales of his cheeses this past March and April “were like Christmas” and has helped keep the businesses afloat. He feels for the nearby bars and restaurants like Mader’s, Major Goolsby’s, Milwaukee Brat House and the Drink Wisconsinbly Pub in the Deer District that would have been swamped with business.

“We’re in this for the long haul,” McNulty said. “This is a short-term bump in the road, but it would have meant a lot of publicity for us. And it would have been free publicity for Wisconsin.”

There has been a gradual buildup to this week, but no one anticipated the crescendo would be inverted to a major bummer drawing only a few hundred instead of 50,000 people, $200 million in spending and international exposure to the city and state. Even the presumptive nominees, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, along with dozens of other speakers, will be Zooming it in.