80% of Wisconsin Republican legislators voted absentee in April

Sen. Scott Fitzgerald, the Wisconsin Senate majority leader who is running for Congress, said in May that he opposed mailing people absentee ballot applications because the voter list had not been “cleaned up" to remove people who shouldn't be on there, primarily because they moved.

“Wisconsin has online registration, excuse-free absentee voting, early in-person voting, and Election Day registration, making it easier to vote in Wisconsin than most other states," Fitzgerald said in explaining his opposition to sending absentee ballot applications to more people. He voted absentee in April.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos voted in person in April. He was widely criticized for saying, while dressed head to toe in protective clothing, that it was “incredibly safe” to vote in person in April. He did vote absentee in the February primary. Vos has said that expanding absentee voting makes it easier to commit fraud.

Vos did support mailing the absentee ballot application form as approved by the elections commission, a fact spokeswoman Kit Beyer highlighted when commenting on the liberal group's analysis.

“Speaker Vos believes voting should be easy to do and uniform throughout the state,” Beyer said. “Absentee voting is an important option in the process. That’s why he supported the (elections commission) mailing.”