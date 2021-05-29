$80 million for Madison's Bus Rapid Transit included in President Joe Biden's 2022 budget proposal

President Joe Biden’s proposed budget for the upcoming year, released Friday, includes $80 million to help fund Madison’s planned Bus Rapid Transit system.

The city requested half of the cost of the $160 million project, slated for completion in 2024, come from the Federal Transit Administration’s Capital Investment Grants Small Starts program. The rest of the money will come from federal grants already received and local funds.

“This is great news for Madison,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. “It means we are on track to deliver a fast, efficient and comfortable rapid transit system to our residents — one that will help people get to work, school, shopping and recreation easily and quickly.”