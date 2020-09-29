76th Assembly election: Hong, Hull face off for open Madison Assembly seat

"Clearly this is all about political power and who gets to set the rules and the Dems don't have that power right now," she said, adding that though many in the party are "fighting to get their communities' voices heard, we have to think about steps past that too."

"We have to start challenging (Republicans) in other ways," she added.

Hull said he supported some of Evers' proposals, including ones to ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants. He also said be hacks measures to reappropriate funding that would normally go to law enforcement in addition to "demilitarizing the police" and "definitely revamping" other practices.

Asked if lawmakers should consider bills outside of that arena, such as measures to address racial disparities more broadly, he said that policing "should be the main focus" for now.

"That should be the focal point, and then maybe once that's achieved, move onto other items," he said.

The winner of the Nov. 3 election will be seated in January for a two-year term representing the 76th AD, which spans Madison's isthmus.

The seat is one of four open Dane County-area districts this cycle, though in only three of them is a Republican contender running.

Sign-up here for the Campaign Notes newsletter to get important Wisconsin politics updates in your inbox each Thursday, now through Election Day.

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.