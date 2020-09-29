76th Assembly election: Hong, Hull face off for open Madison Assembly seat

Assembly Democratic contender Francesca Hong hasn't shied away from traveling around Wisconsin to bolster fellow candidates' on-the-ground efforts in the weeks following her seven-way primary victory — even as she gears up to face a general election opponent in her own downtown Madison district.
Her push to "mask up, pack up" and campaign has brought her to Platteville, the Fox Valley, Wausau and Galesville, just north of La Crosse. It's all part of an effort to elect more Democrats to the Legislature and "bring visibility of their campaign to Madison."
Dane County has an abundance of people "dialed into Wisconsin politics" and can pinpoint problems, such as gerrymandering, Hong noted. But by traveling the state and hosting virtual events this month, she said she was hoping to provide a solution through sharing networks, expanding donor bases and increasing opportunities to connect with Democrats elsewhere.
"We're definitely still campaigning as well, but I think it's understood that I have a safer seat and so it only makes sense that I share resources and time and volunteer as much as I can to help other candidates," the 31-year-old first-time candidate and co-owner of Morris Ramen on King Stret said.
While the district's history of voting heavily Democratic favors Hong, her Republican opponent, fellow first-time candidate and UW-Madison senior Patrick Hull, said he was running "to give people a choice."
Hull, a 21-year-old political science student, said he first decided to run for the seat when Rep. Chris Taylor was still in office, adding he didn't like to see "people running unopposed and just having their seats ensured and getting them for free, basically." But while Taylor has since left the Legislature, he said his approach to the campaign hasn't changed.
Noting the last Republican candidate who ran in the district in 2016 got 17% of the vote, Hull added: "I want to still get (Republicans) out to vote because if there's no one they care about on (their ballots), why show up at all?"
Drawing contrasts
Hull and Hong have different priorities in their campaigns. Hong, who has positioned herself as a champion for service workers who described the COVID-19 crisis as "a call to action," said her own priorities have evolved.
While she was initially focused on saving her business, which turned into organizing work that led to a recognition of the inequities in the industry and a need for government intervention, her more recent attendance at marches led to a new awareness of government's responsibility to "center racial equity in ever single one of (its) policies."
"Going into the Legislature and going into this race, I want to make sure that we're talking about race in every single policy, that we're talking about how to achieve actual social, economic and political justice by bringing structural changes to how we create policy," she said.
Meanwhile, Hull said his top issues are youth representation in the Assembly, legalizing marijuana and boosting the economy.
While this session saw a bipartisan bill aiming to allow for medicinal marijuana in Wisconsin (the first bipartisan push to do so since 2001), initiatives to legalize recreational use, backed by Democrats, have been largely ignored by Republicans.
But Hull said legalization "would help end the blatantly racist war on drugs" and give the state another revenue stream through taxation. If voters support him, he argued, the Assembly would gain a Republican who "can just do a better job of getting that accomplished" as a member of the majority caucus.
In addition to their different beliefs, Hull noted the four years he's lived in the district and his continued residence there over the course of his campaign as something that sets them apart.
While she recently lived in the neighboring 48th Assembly District, Hong said she moved into the 76th AD at the end of August. She shared with the Cap Times her current voter registration as confirmation of her new address.
Though she didn't live in the district until after the primary, Hong noted that the restaurant she co-owns downtown brings her to the 76th on a daily basis.
Wisconsin legislative candidates are not required to reside in the district in which they run during the campaign process. But before an election winner takes the oath of office in January 2021, they need to have lived in Wisconsin for at least a year and reside in the district itself for at least 28 days.
The two also differed on their assessment of the state's recent response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as what action is needed to combat racial inequities in the state.
Hong called for legislative action on both fronts. On COVID-19, she demanded lawmakers reconvene and assess what resources are available for local governments in combating the crisis, as well as create a "unified message" to address the situation.
"Businesses are going to close, lives have been lost," she said. "To recover from this is going to take years. That is the reality and that is a reality that is not being conveyed and messaged by leadership and that is a huge problem. People are dying. They're fucking dying."
Government's role in COVID-19 crisis, policing
She also said she backed Gov. Tony Evers' extended statewide face coverings mandate, though she noted that any further orders — such as directives to limit mass gatherings or dictate school practices — would result in pushback and court action. Evers' initial mask mandate and the basis of it, his second public health emergency declaration, are currently the subject of a legal challenge.
While Hull said he had "no complaints" about the mask mandate and gave it credit for helping combat the novel virus, he'd prefer to see those directives happening locally. For example, he said that in the "perfect world, every county has their own mask order."
On policing changes, Hong lamented the Republican-led Legislature's decision not to convene in special session as Evers wanted to take up nine policing bills he proposed. Though she criticized GOP leaders' decision to create a task force to study the issues, she also said Democrats had to step up and demand more.
"Clearly this is all about political power and who gets to set the rules and the Dems don't have that power right now," she said, adding that though many in the party are "fighting to get their communities' voices heard, we have to think about steps past that too."
"We have to start challenging (Republicans) in other ways," she added.
Hull said he supported some of Evers' proposals, including ones to ban chokeholds and no-knock warrants. He also said be hacks measures to reappropriate funding that would normally go to law enforcement in addition to "demilitarizing the police" and "definitely revamping" other practices.
Asked if lawmakers should consider bills outside of that arena, such as measures to address racial disparities more broadly, he said that policing "should be the main focus" for now.
"That should be the focal point, and then maybe once that's achieved, move onto other items," he said.
The winner of the Nov. 3 election will be seated in January for a two-year term representing the 76th AD, which spans Madison's isthmus.
The seat is one of four open Dane County-area districts this cycle, though in only three of them is a Republican contender running.
Sign-up here for the Campaign Notes newsletter to get important Wisconsin politics updates in your inbox each Thursday, now through Election Day.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.