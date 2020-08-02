76th Assembly District candidates

Meet the candidates
Dewey Bredeson
Age: 60
Address: 116 E Dayton St., Madison
Family: Married, wife has three adult children
Job: President and owner, Bay Tree Real Estate Group
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: President, Realtors Association of South Central Wisconsin, 2016
Education: Bachelor’s degree, UW-Madison
Website: vote.deweyforassembly.com
Tyrone Cratic Williams
Age: 31
Address: 4 Sherman Terrace #4, Madison
Family: Long-term partner
Job: Police officer
Prior elected office: None
Education: Edgewood College
Website: tyroneforwisconsin.com
Heather Driscoll
Age: 40
Address: 2401 Oakridge Ave., Madison
Family: Married, two children
Job: Full-time candidate
Prior elected office: Schenk-Atwood-Starkweather-Yahara Neighborhood Association since 2017
Other public service: Sustainable Madison Committee; former appointed member, City of Madison Solid Waste Advisory Committee; former appointed member, Dane Dems Executive Board
Education: Bachelor’s degree in psychology, University of Minnesota Duluth
Website: heatherdriscoll.com
Francesca Hong
Age: 31
Address: 4848 Violet Lane, Madison
Family: Married with one child
Job: Chef/co-owner, Morris Ramen Restaurant; co-founder/president, Culinary Ladies Collective; co-founder, Cook It Forward
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: None
Education: West High School
Email, website: hong4assembly@gmail.com, hong4assembly.com
Ali Maresh
Age: 33
Address: 25 South Second St., Madison
Family: Partner
Job: Former communications specialist for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Office of Children’s Mental Health
Prior elected office: None
Other public service: Former adjunct faculty member at Madison College
Education: Master’s degree in public relations and corporate communications, Georgetown University
Website: www.alimaresh.com
Marsha Rummel
Age: 63
Address: 1029 Spaight St. #6C
Family: Single
Job: Revenue agent, Department or Revenue
Prior elected office: Madison City Council since 2007
Other public service: Olbrich Botanical Society Board of Directors, 2009-2015
Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science, UW-Madison
Email, website: marshaforassembly.com, marshaforassembly@gmail.com
Nicki Vander Meulen
Age: 41
Address: 309 W. Washington Ave. Unit 305, Madison
Family: Single
Job: Defense attorney, Vander Meulen Law Office
Prior elected office: Madison School Board member since 2017
Other Public Service: Wisconsin Council on Special Education; Affirmative Action Committee for the Wisconsin Democratic Party
Education: Bachelor’s degree in history and political science, UW-Madison; law degree, University of Wisconsin Law School
Website: nickiforassembly.com
