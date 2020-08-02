You are the owner of this article.
76th Assembly District candidates
76th Assembly District candidates

Meet the candidates

Dewey Bredeson

Dewey Bredeson

Bredeson

Age: 60

Address: 116 E Dayton St., Madison

Family: Married, wife has three adult children

Job: President and owner, Bay Tree Real Estate Group

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: President, Realtors Association of South Central Wisconsin, 2016

Education: Bachelor’s degree, UW-Madison

Website: vote.deweyforassembly.com

Tyrone Cratic Williams

Tyrone Cratic Williams

Cratic Williams

Age: 31

Address: 4 Sherman Terrace #4, Madison

Family: Long-term partner

Job: Police officer

Prior elected office: None

Education: Edgewood College

Website: tyroneforwisconsin.com

Heather Driscoll

Heather Driscoll

Driscoll

Age: 40

Address: 2401 Oakridge Ave., Madison

Family: Married, two children

Job: Full-time candidate

Prior elected office: Schenk-Atwood-Starkweather-Yahara Neighborhood Association since 2017

Other public service: Sustainable Madison Committee; former appointed member, City of Madison Solid Waste Advisory Committee; former appointed member, Dane Dems Executive Board

Education: Bachelor’s degree in psychology, University of Minnesota Duluth

Website: heatherdriscoll.com

Francesca Hong

Francesca Hong

Hong

Age: 31

Address: 4848 Violet Lane, Madison

Family: Married with one child

Job: Chef/co-owner, Morris Ramen Restaurant; co-founder/president, Culinary Ladies Collective; co-founder, Cook It Forward

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: None

Education: West High School

Email, website: hong4assembly@gmail.com, hong4assembly.com

Ali Maresh

Ali Maresh

Maresh

Age: 33

Address: 25 South Second St., Madison

Family: Partner

Job: Former communications specialist for the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Office of Children’s Mental Health

Prior elected office: None

Other public service: Former adjunct faculty member at Madison College

Education: Master’s degree in public relations and corporate communications, Georgetown University

Website: www.alimaresh.com

Marsha Rummel

Marsha Rummel

Rummel

Age: 63

Address: 1029 Spaight St. #6C

Family: Single

Job: Revenue agent, Department or Revenue

Prior elected office: Madison City Council since 2007

Other public service: Olbrich Botanical Society Board of Directors, 2009-2015

Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science, UW-Madison

Email, website: marshaforassembly.com, marshaforassembly@gmail.com

Nicki Vander Meulen

Nicki Vander Meulen

Vander Meulen

Age: 41

Address: 309 W. Washington Ave. Unit 305, Madison

Family: Single

Job: Defense attorney, Vander Meulen Law Office

Prior elected office: Madison School Board member since 2017

Other Public Service: Wisconsin Council on Special Education; Affirmative Action Committee for the Wisconsin Democratic Party

Education: Bachelor’s degree in history and political science, UW-Madison; law degree, University of Wisconsin Law School

Website: nickiforassembly.com

