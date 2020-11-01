72-year run for town of Madison Fire Department extinguishes Sunday as city takes over

The change in responsibilities comes two years before an agreement between the cities of Fitchburg and Madison and the town of Madison takes effect on Nov. 1, 2022, that will result in the town being fully annexed by the two cities and ceasing to exist.

Bloom said recruiting volunteer firefighters has become more challenging over the 28 years he has been the head of the town's Fire Department, which was established in 1948.

There used to be waiting lists of volunteers, but it's gotten to the point where it's tough to have adequate staffing levels, he said.

Bloom attributes the difficulty in finding volunteer firefighters to younger parents already staying busy with work and family responsibilities, along with the minimum of 60 hours of training needed to become certified.

"It got to be real tough with volunteers just like any fire/EMS department across the country," he said. "We're struggling to get volunteers first of all and keep them."

The types of calls the department responds to have also changed during Bloom's tenure.