Seven months after Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett began sending jail inmates to three other Wisconsin counties, the county finally has contracts to do so.

Three contracts passed by the County Board Thursday night allow the Sheriff’s Office to keep sending inmates to jails in Rock and Iowa counties, as well as Oneida County, a roughly six-hour round trip from Madison.

The county has been housing on average 65 inmates in the three counties since the partial closure of the jail facility at the City-County Building in August. At the time, Sheriff Kalvin Barrett cited unsafe conditions at the facility and staffing shortages.

County Corporation Counsel Carlos Pabellon said in January that Barrett did not have the legal authority to transfer the inmates without a contract.

“The county ordinances authorize certain department heads some flexibility in terms of signing contracts,” Pabellon said at the time. “The sheriff in this case is not one of those.”

Without contracts, it was unclear how the county would have handled legal and insurance liabilities should anything have happened to transferred inmates, Pabellon said.

The contract requires the Sheriff’s Office to pay the other counties $60 a day per inmate. On Thursday, 49 inmates were out-of-county, 25 of them in Oneida.

“I don’t like this practice of having Dane County residents especially as far away as Oneida County,” said Sup. Heidi Wegleitner, 2nd District. “But I am going to vote for this because I think we should have some contracts in place if we’re going to do that, to protect ourselves, to protect the residents.”

The contracts passed by voice vote Thursday night.

In budget talks last fall, the county appropriated $1.1 million to continue funding inmate transfers. The new contracts last until the end of this year.

Sending inmates elsewhere is the latest consequence of the continued existence of the 1950s-style jail at the City-County Building. Barrett has said he is “embarrassed” by conditions there and regularly calls it a lawsuit waiting-to-happen.

Should the county build its long-planned new jail facility, the City-County Building and the Huber Center, a work-release jail on the South Side, would be closed to consolidate all of the county’s jail facilities at the Public Safety Building Downtown and a new tower to be built adjacent to it.

But the county remains in limbo on closing a funding gap for its jail project.

In January, the board voted against putting a $13.5 million referendum to voters, with opponents citing the lack of a formal cost estimate for a six-story facility the board passed last spring.

At a committee meeting earlier this month, Board Chair Patrick Miles, 34th District, said the county will have an updated cost estimate for the jail by April 1. So far, the board has authorized $166 million in have borrowing for the jail. The $13.5 million that would been put to voters in the referendum — which would be in addition to the $166 million already approved — was an estimate based on inflation since the most recent jail cost estimate last June.