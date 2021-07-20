7 developers offer proposals up to $140 million for State Street Campus Garage project

The existing, 510-stall State Street Campus Garage was built in 1964, and a 542-stall addition was constructed at 430 N. Frances St. in 1982. The latter structure would remain and be connected to the new project.

“This is a unique opportunity to integrate an intercity bus hub into a new parking garage, along with housing and other uses for the benefit of residents, university students and visitors,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. “This site connects the university and Downtown Madison. We are excited about the possibilities.”

The redevelopment could be an anchor for a new State Street tax incremental financing (TIF) district and provide an opportunity for creating more lower-cost housing Downtown, officials said.

“It is long past the time for the city to have an intercity bus hub again,” said Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, who represents the area. “There is significant developer interest in creating housing in this area.”